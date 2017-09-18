4 Stylish Ways to Use Inexpensive Flowers

There’s no doubt that flowers can brighten up any space, but sometimes the price tag is too high to justify buying everyday flowers. As florists, we are always looking for ways to increase the quality of our arrangements without increasing the price. Use these tips to maximize your florals at home and to help you select arrangements that will add style without an absurd price tag.

1. Use blooms that steal the spotlight.

When arranging flowers, the use of premium blooms that take center stage can cut both cost and quantity. By using large flowers that go beyond your run-of-the-mill variety, you provide a focal point for your arrangement and can use other supporting flowers and greenery to enhance the star of the show. Protea, birds of paradise, or hydrangea are perfect to use here. Opt for bright colors that will stand out and draw attention!

Kiko's Flowers & Gifts

2. Add layers.

Using tall elements in your floral arrangements can add a stylish twist without breaking the bank. For a floral look, use larkspur or delphinium to add some height to your arrangements. If you’re looking for something more unique, snippets of curly willow branches can be used to create the illusion of height, drawing the eye up the arrangement.

3. Don’t be afraid of filler.

Filler is often looked down on as cheap flowers that make an arrangement seem fuller than it really is. However, if you’re smart about the varieties you choose, filler can be a great way to bulk up your florals without spending too much on top-dollar blooms. Choosing the right filler for you is a matter of taste, but some good filler flowers to get you started are seeded eucalyptus, wax flower, chamomile, and solidago.

Kiko's Flower & Gifts

4. Stick to affordable flowers.

This might seem like an obvious tip, but many people aren’t sure which flowers will be cheap and stylish at the same time. Consider choosing ger-minis (miniature gerbera daisies), delphinium, carnations, button poms, stock, or alstroemeria in your floral arrangements. All of these varieties are fairly easy to find and come in many different colors, so you can match the flower to the rest of your arrangement.