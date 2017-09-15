4 Success Lessons From a Young Real Estate Mogul and Recording Artist

We all want to be successful in life. That’s why you work really hard at your job, cold call people for your business, and dream big about the future. But some people achieve success faster than others. And we try to learn as much as we can for them to see if we can replicate their methods or ‘secrets’ in our own path.

What do they do differently? To answer this question, I embarked on a journey to study the processes of successful people. I needed to find out if there were secrets only known to them that others could incorporate.

But instead of focusing on the likes of Oprah, Jay Z or Mark Zuckerberg, I chose to explore even younger successful minds of today. How do they achieve their dreams so early in life?

Enter Faincarter

Born Lamar Fain, Faincarter is a multi-talented recording artist and real estate mogul from Indianapolis, Indiana. He started his music career at the age of 7 and is now working on bigger projects with renowned producer Jonathan Hay which includes two new albums '15: The Sins Of The Father Playlist' by Iliana Eve and 'The Quantez Circus', featuring Royce da 5'9.

Fain developed interest in real estate in 2016. Now, barely 2 years later, he is a licensed agent making millions of dollars worth of deals. It’s pretty impressive.

If you’re just starting out on your dream or you’ve started before and failed terribly, there are quite a few success lessons you can learn from Fain.

1. Start out early

Many people say they’ll embark on a dream but only a small number of people actually do. In most cases, this lack of action is usually a result of fear. You become afraid of failing, of moving out of your comfort zone and of being judged.

When Lamar Fain started his career in real estate. He had zero skills or knowledge of the housing industry. He didn’t know where to begin or the particulars of listing a home and making it to the sale.

Despite all this, he decided to focus on his determination to succeed and pursued the interest anyway. The first sell was not easy for Fain, but one house after another, he learned the ropes.

If fear is the reason you’re not starting on your business or going back into the game, follow Fain’s not-so-secret strategy and take that leap. Start today and let everything unfold as it may. And to quote Karen Lamb, “A year from now you may wish you had started today.”

2. Seek out mentorship

When you’re not sure of the next step of your journey, a mentor helps put things in perspective. They will guide you on exploring your options and giving you inside information about how to succeed. Interested in an area and are wondering where to begin? A mentor may be your way through.

This is exactly what Lamar Fain did. Because he knew he didn’t have the skills or know how to kick off his real estate career, he approached someone who did. Fain’s parents had listed their home and he happened to come into contact with the listing agent.

The agent was a top broker for the real estate firm that Fain is linked to today. And it is through him that Fain saw a possibility to financial freedom and pursued the career. He took up training sessions with the firm, and until today, the listing agent has remained a mentor for Fain.

You too need someone or people to guide your path. Because mentors have been in the industry and learned what works and what doesn’t, you don’t experience many success blocks. That’s why you need to learn how to choose a mentor with whom you’re the right fit.

3. Take learning as a lifetime activity

As Benjamin Franklin once said, “an investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” Continuous learning differentiates successful people from the not so successful. Through learning you discover new opportunities, understand past mistakes, and grow in your industry.

Lamar Fain got into real estate through training. But he didn’t stop there. Fain has made learning a continuous habit by attending workshops, seminars and lectures to better himself. He believes that learning the ins and outs of any business is the key towards winning over your competition.

4. Never give up

Perseverance is the anchor to your success ship. If you look at the most successful people today, especially those who started from zero, you’ll notice a pattern. They went through constant failure and disappointments, but at no time did they throw in the towel.

And the same is true for Lamar Fain. Since he could not become a real estate broker in the state of Indiana without a license, Fain needed to take a course. Unfortunately, he was not so lucky the first time and failed the test. But this didn’t stop him.

He took the test again and again, until he passed on his 5th try. Because of his determination and desire to succeed, he earned the license he sought.

This has been Fain’s approach even when working on his music. He worked with dishonest labels early in his career, and almost got duped into a 30-year contract. But even in all this, he chose to stay determined and is now working with music mogul Jonathan Hay.

Are you perseverant? Or do you give up whenever you hit something that feels like a big barrier?