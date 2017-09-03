4 SURE WAYS TO SAVE MONEY THROUGH EFFECTIVE FREIGHT MANAGEMENT

There are some very obvious ways to effectively manage freight costs and expenses. The most common is negotiating lower shipping rates with carriers. However, just because your current LTL carrier is showing you a deeply discounted rate off their published prices, doesn’t mean you are paying the lowest price for your shipping.

How can I save money on my shipping costs?

Good question. According to Recon logistics, there are a handful of factors that are often overlooked by companies as they are evaluating their freight management expenses.

Here are 4 tips from the experts (Recon logistics) on how to save more than 80% through effective freight management.

Focus on the rates not the discounts

As mentioned before, Larry was enamored by the idea of getting a big discount. But a big discount on an overly inflated price still leaves you paying more than necessary. So naturally it makes sense to look at the bottom line price for typical shipments for an organization.

Use a web-based Transportation Management System for your daily Operations

We were speaking with the transportation manager of a company the other day who said he gets 6-7 quotes for every shipment the company sends. The company was averaging about 20-30 shipments per week. Perhaps that doesn’t seem like a lot. But upon more careful investigation, we figured that he was spending way too many hours per week just getting quotes; certainly more than they thought. With our web-based Transportation Management System, he was able to save almost all of this time.

Let a freight management company Deal with damaged, lost shipments and reconciling claims

Most companies don’t factor in the time and resources that go into dealing with damaged, lost shipments and reconciling claims. A good freight management company can either handle these issues for you or help you develop an effective internal strategy to deal with these issues in the most cost effective manner.

Save time on Shipment scheduling and paperwork preparation