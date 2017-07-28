4 Things I Wish I’d Known Before Trading Stocks

The stock market has brought me and my students immense returns over the years. It’s why I started the Tim Sykes Millionaire Challenge to extend my teachings to others. But this only came after a long, hard personal journey filled with mistakes.

These are the four things I wish I’d known before trading stocks.

You Need a Network

That’s what my Millionaire Challenge is all about. Newbies are surrounded by likeminded people and aided by people who have already achieved success. I can’t reinforce enough how important a network is for pooling ideas together and learning from the mistakes of others.

Find people who have the same goals you do. You’ll be able to pick their brains and they’ll be able to pick yours. It’s much easier to go on a long hike with a group than it is alone.

There’s a reason successful people gravitate towards each other.

You’re Going to Struggle

I’m not going to lie. Just because I’m running a stock trading group doesn’t mean I’m going to pretend as if this is easy. You’re not going to walk in and come out a week later as a millionaire. You’re going to make mistakes and it’s going to get frustrating.

That’s especially true with the stock market because there are things that happen for no apparent reason. But those things you can control can be worked on. What’s important is not the number of trading mistakes you make but how you learn from those mistakes.

You’re Also Going to Want to Quit

Quitting is something I’ve done before. And I’ve always regretted it later because I lost precious learning time walking around the house feeling sorry for myself. These feelings are natural, but you must be able to push through those feelings.

I’ve encouraged more students than I can count to turn back from the brink when things haven’t gone their way. And they’re always thankful for that later.

The Rewards Will Come

Nobody is totally and utterly useless. Everyone has the capacity to learn. For some it may take longer, but they always get there eventually. Nothing worth having is easy to obtain. I’m a firm believer in that. All my students that have become millionaires may have made it look easy, but people just don’t see the 12-hour days they put in to get there.

It’s hard, but if you stick it out the rewards are going to come eventually.

Last Word – Trading Stocks Can Make You Rich