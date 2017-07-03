4 Things Meditation Isn't

Lets tackle four common misconceptions swirling around meditation.

1. Meditation isn’t "trippy"

A meditation practice can be both emotionally and intellectually powerful for any practitioner. However, some people seem to confuse a meditation practice with an attempt to create some kind of drug-induced state of euphoria (or something). Similarly, as much fun as Doctor Strange was as a movie, most people who practice mindful meditation would chuckle at its interpretation of meditation; at least, when applied to mindfulness meditation.

GIPHY

The truth is that meditation centered around cultivating mindfulness is very straightforward. It's about being aware of the thoughts, emotions, and physical sensations you experience and exploring those experiences with curiosity, not identifying with them or attaching to them.

2. Enlightenment is not what you might think it is

Enlightenment doesn't turn you into some kind of god or superhero. Being enlightened means freeing yourself from harmful all-consuming desires and returning to the now so that you can truly live in the present, not the past and not the future.

GIPHY

3. It doesn't matter (that much) how you sit

Plenty of people think that in order to meditate, they have to be super flexible and an expert in full lotus. The truth is that there aren't many ways you can sit "incorrectly." You can meditate standing up, walking, or even laying down.

Popular alternatives to the full or half lotus are sitting in a chair, kneeling, or even laying on the floor. Posture does matter, but what matters most is trying to meditate every day in a meaningful way. Consistency is the key, not which the way you decide to sit.

Sonima

4. Meditation isn’t just about self-improvement

Yes. Meditation has shown to have incredible benefits for practitioners, but meditation isn’t just about self-improvement. To think so would be to forget the ethical and moral frameworks intrinsic to mindfulness. Meditation is also about compassion and care for those you love, those in your life, and those who frustrate you. A successful meditation practice shouldn’t just improve your life, it should improve the lives of the people around you, too.