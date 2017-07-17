4 Things The Internet Enables Business Owners To Do For Free

Whenever the word “free” is mentioned many of us rush to the conclusion that it means something that comes with no effort, but that is clearly false because there is in fact nothing that comes with no effort. However doing business is hard work and we all need some help sometimes. The best kind of help is the kind that comes at no financial cost, but still requires some effort. This is what being free actually means and the Internet affords some major freebies for 21st century entrepreneurs.

The face of business changed this century. There is no need overstressing the use of the Internet to the modern entrepreneur, but while a lot has been said about building websites, online marketing and a lot more that the Internet has to offer, most of these stuff have to be paid for — except when they are free.

Here are some tips to get you running your business actively online. It will cost you something, but that thing isn’t money. Business is all about using your effort, time and intellect to make money, right?

1. Build Your Own Website

Your website is no longer your online store front, it actually can now become your online store with all the capabilities websites now have. Sure, you have heard so many free website offers made to you, but they all turn out to be murky looking color slides, but what if I told you that there are a few free website builders that can make it very much worth your while?

Platforms like Wix have done some amazing work and logically they like every other free website builder also have paid plans, but they offer an amazing variety for those who want to get on board the free plan and no trial validity periods too. Besides a few functionality limitations, your website wouldn’t look half bad.

Website Builder offers over 10,000 templates for any business type. It would be harder not to find one that suits your needs. Platforms like IM creator are known for their user friendliness and there are a host of others like Weebly and Sitey that can really give you an interesting array of choices and all for free too.

2. Marketing Your Business

Marketing is where a lot of businesses have gotten it wrong historically. The ability to monitor human behavior and tailor marketing campaigns to their needs, preferences and fancies is a vital aspect of great marketing. Sure, the Internet affords us the opportunity to promote our businesses using social media and admittedly this is effective, but it is not enough.

You can promote your business for free using your social media platforms, or company pages, but if you really want to get real results you may have to pay for ads on these platforms and then we are back to things not being free.

However, the Internet has adapted in the last 15 years to the ability to study human trends much quicker than man has ever been able to. The Internet has literally introduced man to himself, hence analytics are available and marketing is much more effective online. Luckily for business people there are an amazing array of resources that can help you properly position your business for dominance online.

Resources like, Google Alerts help you with reviewing mentions of your brand name, competitor or sector names by entering keywords, and it’s by far the most widely used. You could use resources like Hootsuite for posting updates to social networks and reviewing what others are saying. Instead of just posting, you could follow responses closely and know to make adjustments.

Google Keyword Planner and Ubersuggest can help you in your SEO efforts, by providing vital data on customer search behavior, since searches still provide the bulk of visits to websites. All of these also come free, but not necessarily easy.

3. Record Keeping

Any business that doesn’t keep necessary business and customer information is a business that doesn’t really intend to go far into the future. First we had files and they began occupying too many rooms and desks and becoming food for rodents, then we started using computers and external storage devices. We feared virus attacks, we could lose it all in one fell swoop. Today we could all just toss our most vital info to the cloud and rest assured that it is safe.

Cloud storage is easily my best suggestion for storing vital and sensitive information and usually this is a fairly expensive option, but some of the best platforms have been gracious enough to offer free storage up to a certain limit and I dare say great limits too.

Backblaze offers a staggering 10GB free storage space, Amazon Cloud and Apple iCloud offer a free 5GB, while Dropbox one of the most popularly used for its stability offers 2GB. Anything beyond this would have to be paid for, but for basic business information, I think this is a really good offer.

4. Accounting and Invoicing

Every business needs to deal with this part of a business and I, like many other business people, think it is the most boring part of business. I will gladly accept help in this regard. The good news is that in this age and time, you don’t need those hours sitting down with your pen in hand and hand rubbing your temple. You can find amazing free accounting software online.