4 Tips For Success With Solo Ads

Solo ads are not exactly at the cutting edge of digital marketing innovation. They have been around longer than I care to admit I remember. During their time on this planet, solo ads have gotten a bit of a bad reputation thanks to a handful of unscrupulous vendors selling low-quality placements resulting in terrible conversion rates.

However, despite this rocky patch, solo ads are stronger than ever. It’s hard to think of an advertising technique that has stood the test of time as well as solo ads have. The reason for this longevity is reasonably simple…

When solo ads are done properly – they work.

Today we are going to give you some hints and tips on how to avoid the bad apples and get the most out of each and every impression your ads receive.

Let’s get started.

Tiny Testing

Before you decide to splash the cash on a large placement you should really perform a small scale test. There are several bad apples in the solo ad world that will sell you bot traffic and essentially steal your money. Start off with one of the smallest packages and test the quality of the traffic before you scale to larger campaigns.

Shop Around

There are several big names in the solo ad world which many buyers will flock to. But there is also a wide range of smaller unknown players that have an excellent inventory that may be your golden ticket. Ensure you spend enough time shopping around before deciding on a provider. If possible, test multiple providers when doing your “tiny testing” and compare their results to make a decision backed up by hard data.

“While people are attracted to the big names in the solo ad world, in many cases the smaller vendors are actually where the game-changing ROIs are found.” – Prashant Sharma, Founder of SoloadsX.

Optimize, Optimize, Optimize

This is something many people overlook far too easily. Without testing your landing pages and sales funnels you’re almost certainly leaving money on the table. Spend a bit of time learning the principles behind split testing and implement them on your landing pages and funnels.

Don’t be persuaded by what looks best to you, personal preference is a profit killer. Don’t become attached to any design, only look at the hard data. Keep refining and refining until you are getting every last conversion possible out of your funnels and landing pages. Spend as long as you need to on this until you are sure you have done the job properly.

Because doubling your conversion rate = doubling your profit.

And Finally, Keep In Touch