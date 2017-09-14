4 TIPS TO FINDING YOUR LIFE PURPOSE

Many people are looking for their true purpose in life and there are lots of guru’s who want to show you the way, the only problem is you may be looking in the wrong places! I recently read an article that said one of the best ways to find your purpose was to travel. Travel? Don’t get me wrong, I love to travel, but most of the ah-ha moments I have had happen when I look inward

The saying that “You have all you need within you right now to succeed” couldn’t be truer.

You came to this Earth “Fully equipped” and with all the gifts you need to make your purpose come true, now we just need to help you figure out what that purpose is.

Here are a few steps that will help.

1. WHAT ARE YOUR PASSIONS?

What do you LOVE to do? What do you enjoy doing so much that you would do even if you weren’t getting paid for it? In fact, you probably are not getting paid for it right now, so what activity do you do where the whole World fades away? Where is your Zen place?

Your passions may also surface as things that make you emotional, either very angry or very happy when you see them. For instance, you may watch something on TV and think “Someone needs to stop this from happening!” A passion will evoke such a strong reaction in you that you will want to shout it from the rooftops.

2. WHAT ARE YOU GOOD AT?

I’m not talking about skills like updating social media, I’m talking about talents you were born with. Are you good at math or science? Are you an awesome painter or sculptor? The best way to know what you are good at, is if people tell you “You are so good at XYZ”, and they find it hard to do what you find easy.

Where do you spend most of your off time and what can you see yourself enjoying 5 years down the road?

NOTE: As you go through your list, don’t discredit the things that you think you can’t get paid for like writing, singing or teaching violin lessons. When you are especially gifted at something, you will be both recognized and paid for that talent.

3. TAKE ACTION

This is probably THE most important step you can take. You can go round and round in your head about what you like, what your good at and what other people tell you they think you should do. Taking action will far outweigh any ideas because FROM ACTION COMES FROM CLARITY.

For example: You can think all day long about how you want to be a really good painter. It’s only when you actually start to paint that you realize how much you love it and that others can see your work. In the end you can have a positive mindset and know where you want to go, but you must take the first physical step on your journey and then you will be on your way. Otherwise you are still visualizing in your mind and not moving forward. Taking action also gives you important NEXT STEPS that you would never have known if you hadn’t taken action.

4. LEARNING YOU DON’T HAVE TO CHOOSE-

All my life I searched for the one true purpose I had believing that there was just one road to happiness. If you have many talents and interests, it can be really hard picking just one career. More importantly, my fear was that if I choose just one of my passions, the others would be left out and I wouldn’t ever be completely happy or able to experience all that life had to offer me.

The answer is - you don’t have to choose! You need to incorporate ALL OF YOUR PASSIONS into your purpose. I am a Life Coach, Speaker, Retreat Host, Writer and Horse Communicator and I am passionate about all of those talents. I take the best of those talents and put them into one purpose. In other words, take ALL of what you love and transfer them into one purpose.