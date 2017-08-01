4 Top Safety Features That You Must Install To Prevent Car Accidents

Nearly 1.3 million people die in road crashes every year that makes on average 3,287 deaths a day. It is quite alarming to note that car accidents have been increasing all over the world in the recent past. Most of it is due to the carelessness of the drivers, which is even more heartbreaking to note. Life is precious and it is our duty to take all safety measures possible to take care of ourselves and our family members when we drive a car. While driving carefully does help you prevent accidents to a great extent, there are also other things that you need to care of, like installing safety features in your vehicles.

In today’s world, lots of advancements have been introduced in the field of automobile parts. These are designed in such a way to alert you or to mitigate the risks that are caused to you in the event of an emergency. Here are some of the top features that you can consider to install in your cars so you could prevent a harsh car-accident,

Install back cameras

When you install backup cameras, it can help you to control a majority of accidents that happen today. According to a recent study, close to 292 deaths occur due to backover accidents. When kids get down from their cars, the driver doesn’t see them properly and start their car in most cases, running them over, in most of the cases. Out of these deaths, a shocking 44% are those of kids aged below 5. For the safety of your family, install these cameras right away in your cars to know what lies behind your vehicle and drive carefully.

Systems to avoid crashes

Yes, seat-belts help you stay safe during an accident. However, these are not just enough anymore. When the impact of the accident is severe, even seat belts cannot protect you to the extent that you would like. Many automobile manufacturers have understood the importance of these safety features and are therefore installing crash-alert systems in their vehicles. These systems are available as standalone units. Therefore, even if your current vehicle doesn’t have this system, you can always install it right away. These systems warn you when you are about to get involved in an accident and enable you to apply brakes automatically.

If you are on a strict budget, you don’t have to install the high-technology features that burn a deep hole in your pocket. However, you must get the basic crash detection systems like forward collision alert system at least. These systems can be installed even in cars that are available in a lower price range. For luxury vehicles, you need better and safer features like auto-braking along with forward collision. Depending on the range of your vehicle you need to get your safety features installed so that it not only keeps you safe during a crash but also helps you get adequate insurance coverage.

Systems to prevent side impact

Most of the times, you take a lot of care in providing safety features in the front and back portions of your car, but ignore the side portion. When a crash occurs, the impact on the side portions is quite huge. How many times have you read about the death of the passengers in a car because of the side door giving away? To avoid these, you have to install safety features that mitigate the side impact during crashes. You can do these by increasing the strength of the side doors, improve the quality of the internal padding of the doors or installing side intrusion bars within the internal doors.

Adaptive cruise control

This is a truly incredible and my most loved feature which helps you especially when you are driving on a highway. You cannot agree more with the fact that you can only control your speed and that you have no control over the speed and style of the driver of the car in front of you. It does get quite challenging when you have to apply the brakes suddenly or when you have to change course to match your speed with that of the other car.

With the adaptive cruise control, you can have a sigh of relief. This automatically adjusts your car’s speed to the one that is in front of you by using radars to lock on to the cars driving in front of you. Thus, it keeps you at a safe distance from that car, thereby reducing accidents to a great extent.