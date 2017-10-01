4 Types of Leaders You Don't Want to Be

Have you ever stopped to ask yourself what type of leader you are?

We’ve heard about quizzes and analytics that measure our personality type, our strengths, our emotional intelligence, our love language, and so on. These all provide an incredible treasure trove of insights that can be a gold mine for those who enjoy self-development and self-awareness. One of the areas of deep understanding that often go overlooked, however, are those specifically devoted to helping individuals understand their leadership type.

Why is it important to know your leadership type? For one, your team will naturally begin to emulate your leadership style in the workplace the more they work with you. An organized leader will typically encourage organized workers, just as a disorganized leader will encourage disorganization. Or, another example: a leader who encourages collaboration and input will often see employees who freely share their ideas and bounce projects off each other. On the flip side, a leader who repeatedly shoots down ideas or criticizes his team’s contributions will find his workers to be tight-lipped in meetings, unwilling to offer their thoughts for fear of reproach.

Knowing just how much your leadership style effects your team, their productivity, and the overall workplace as a whole, then, you can begin to see why knowing your leadership type is essential.

For the most part, over the course of developing your skills and talents in the workplace, you tend to come into your leadership style on your own, but we often carry with us the behaviours and leadership practices that we’ve learned from others—which isn’t always a good thing. Below, you’ll find four types of leaders you don’t want to become.

1. The ‘everyone’s best friend’ leader.

This type of leader is overly concerned with relationships and how not to spoil them. They tend to have a wonderful personality but they find difficult conversations (i.e. performance reviews) too challenging and will typically only tell you what you want to hear—even if you have areas of improvement. Their friendship with their employees is their topmost priority, even if it comes at the detriment of an unproductive workplace.

If this sounds like you: Employees need a leader, not a friend. While there’s nothing wrong with fostering an environment where people feel appreciated, validated, and happy, when you’re too concerned about being everyone’s best friend, you only fail your employees. Leadership is a lot like parenting in that way. As much as parents may want to spoil their children, they also know that part of the deal is molding the child into a person who is one day responsible, successful, and upstanding—and sometimes, that means making hard decisions or setting firmer expectations or pushing your team outside their comfort zone. When you do this, your team will be better for it and your workplace will thrive.

2. The ‘perfectionist’ leader.

This leader is a stickler for perfection. Everything must be absolutely right, or it’s just not good enough. Finicky, picky, and difficult to deal with, this leader creates a climate where people are highly stressed because they are so concerned with getting things right. Realistically, nobody will ever meet the standards this leader sets, and he or she spends many hours on weekends reworking things to get them right. Interestingly, sometimes this boss doesn’t deal out consequences for not getting things right and just does it themselves. This creates laziness in the team. Why would you bother doing a great job when you know it’s just going to get redone anyway?

If this sounds like you: In a way, perfectionists are nothing more than micro-managers who like to control everything. This behaviour, however, is incredibly obsessive. Further, it only creates feelings of distrust among your employees (i.e. our leader doesn't trust us to get the job done well). You must learn to loosen the rein and give your employees the space and independence to do their jobs. Your only role should be to assign tasks, explain your expectations, and then provide feedback as necessary. Most importantly: understand that the finished product may not look exactly how you'd imagined it, but what matters is having given someone the chance to step up to the plate and grow.

3. The ‘never around when you need them’ leader.

This type of leader is something of an elusive lone wolf. It’s often hard to pin them down for a conversation because they usually have a ‘second office’ somewhere (maybe a coffee shop down the street or even their own home office) where they prefer to work. Simply put, this type of leader just isn’t a people person in the least bit. They avoid human contact, especially when it comes to employee interaction. This leader avoids difficult conversations and challenging situations and pretty much leaves you on your own. Teamwork doesn't exist in their workplace and neither do career goal discussions.

If this sounds like you: We all have different personality types, and if the above describes you, it may be that you simply find human interaction to be draining. You may be the type who retreats to solitude in order to recharge your batteries. However, the fact still stands that if you are a leader, then you have a responsibility to lead your team. Your employees don’t need you to look over their shoulders 24/7. However, they do require direction from you. Be clear on what your expectations are. Provide feedback regularly. And most importantly: be accessible to your employees and intentional about building relationships with them. Workplaces with an open-door policy (meaning leaders are on-site and available) make for happier and more productive workplaces.

4. The ‘power-tripping toxic’ leader.

This leader is only happy when they are in charge of everything and everybody. Often aggressive and antagonistic, they are highly critical, micromanage their team, and undermine and take credit—even when the credit belongs to someone else entirely. A warning sign is the ‘power office’, the best and biggest, plastered with all the awards the team has won. This boss doesn’t use the word “we” and often prides himself or herself on the ability to reduce adults to tears. If you work for this boss, you will need a hide like an elephant or a stash of tissues.

If this sounds like you: While it's reasonable to expect a level of respect from your employees, using intimidation tactics to force respect will only result in an unhealthy workplace. In the face of bullying, humiliation, aggression, threats, and general intimidation, workers can react in any number of ways. Many will resent you, and still others will withdraw into themselves, unfortunately keeping their best work locked up inside them for fear of criticism. As a result, productivity suffers, as does basic team morale. Such antagonistic behaviours on your part really have no place in the workplace, and if you want change, then you might want to consider bringing in team-building specialists as well as those who can help you rebuild your workplace culture.