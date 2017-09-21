4 Ways Apps and Software Have Revolutionized Entrepreneurship

There is no better time to be an entrepreneur than now. We live in an era where digital technology has made business management a lot easier. In the past everything from the process of planning, organizing, coordinating, directing, recruiting, budgeting, purchasing to controlling business resources heavily depended on human effort with little or no assistance from technology.

Today, the story has changed. Apps and software that aid business management surround entrepreneurs enabling them to benefit in different aspects of their business lives. Here’s a list of just how much they have helped entrepreneurs.

1. Digital Marketing

Advertising was a big deal before the advent of digital transformation. It was so expensive to place advert on newspapers, magazines, billboards, radio and television. Then again, the possibilities of these channels reaching the target market were based on probability.

Now, digital technology has changed the way companies advertise and market their products and services. This is due to the fact that millions of potential clients go online daily, especially on social media. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Pinterest, YouTube, Snapchat, and LinkedIn are some of the social media that business owners can use to reach their target audience.

Digital marketing is certainly cheaper than traditional offline marketing methods like TV advert or print campaign. The best part about advertising online is that businesses have a wider and more targeted reach.

In an email interview, Tochukwu Mbiamnozie, Owner of TucciPolo, a handmade luxury Italian leather shoes company, said “We have worked very hard to develop a very efficient, highly-customized and efficient manufacturing process and easy-to-use online sales tools that make sure every customer, wherever they live, to receive a shoe or accessory that exceeds their expectations.”

2. Automation

Automation is the strategy a business uses to automate processes in order to contain costs. Gone are the days when we believed that one man business is a huge task because entrepreneurs were actively involved in every aspect of their business. However, through digital technology, entrepreneurs automate many processes in their organizations This enables them to cut cost and live a healthy life.

There are lots of automation software that can help entrepreneurs to minimize cost and effort in business management like Bitrix24, Infusionsoft, Hubspot and Slack. These software can set your business on autopilot and integrate your cloud applications by automating your marketing, sales and business processes.

3. Business Enhancement

There some apps and software that are designed to enhance business growth and development. Each app or software have the ability to tackle a specific aspect of business management.

For example, procurement software can assist organizations to order and receive products and services from clients without hassles. Time management software can assist organizations to effectively utilize their time for quicker completion of tasks. Monitoring software has assisted many organizations to keep real time checks on employees’ daily performance.

Xenio Decentralized Gaming Platform is optimized for gaming and is designed to enable game developers to create powerful new smart contract-based features into their games while giving gamers unfettered access to the entire system.

Bobile can create an app to enable your customers to buy products, order services, receive benefits, book appointments, contact you directly and much more. Keep customers loyal, increase sales, and improve marketing efficiency.

4. Payment Options

Ease in payment for goods and service is the desire of business owners, freelancer and service providers across the globe. Through various payment options, cash transaction is no longer popular. Entrepreneurs and freelancers sell their products and offer services to any part of the world with zero concern for payment.

There are many online payment solutions for online customers, freelancers, and business owners. Amazon payment, PayPal, Payoneer and Payza are some of the online payment options for business owner.