4 Ways Blockchain is Rapidly Revolutionizing the Gaming Industry

The gaming industry is a multi-billion dollar industry. In fact, according to Newzoo’s Global Games Market Report, $108.9 billion is the expected revenue to be generated by gamers in 2017. With the introduction of blockchain technology the gaming industry, it is possible that the revenues will increase in subsequent years.

The blockchain is a sophisticated platform. It is a distributed ledger system which enables the creation and exchange of crypto currencies as well as the storage large amount of data. Despite the fact that it is popularly used in the mining of cryptocurrencies, blockchain has proven to be quite versatile in its usage.

For example, in 2016 Steemit, social media platform running on a blockchain database, was founded by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer to help content creators earn the cryptocurrency, Steem, with each publication. IMMLA, a blockchain-based multimodal system was developed to help in the tracking of cargo.

Now the blockchain has crept into the gaming industry and has brought a couple of changes along with it. It has succeeded in changing the way gamers develop, distribute and play games. Here are 4 visible ways the blockchain has been able to do this.

1. Ensuring more reliable payments

If there is one thing that the blockchain technology is good at then it has to be its ability to guarantee immense transparency among users. This handy feature makes blockchain a reliable medium when it comes to payments.

Stakeholders in the gaming industry are always on the move of finding intelligent ways to generate revenue from their games. But when payment options pose a risk to the consumer security, then the blockchain came in as a welcome development.

Up until the introduction of blockchain to the gaming industry game developers had problems in receiving the regular payments for their games through the game market. The use of blockchain helped eliminate the middle man who oftentimes deprived game developers off their entitlements. The elimination creates a direct link between the gamer and the game developers such that payments are made directly to the game developer, while the blockchain secures each transaction from being adversely tampered with.

2. Foster greater expansion

Chris Vollmer, a strategist in PwC’s global entertainment and media business, knew the hidden potential of games is in that foster a social environment among users. In an interview he showed this by saying, “If I was a game publisher, I would think more about social community and peer-to-peer connections and a network for a specific property and create more connectivity.”

Prior the blockchain technology, gamers weren’t allowed to expand to platforms, but were instead stuck within a centralized platform. What this means is that gamers had limited access which meant limited growth in the gaming community and reduction in to networking opportunities in the gaming platform. However, the advent of blockchain made the “peer-to-peer connection” easier through its decentralized system.

3. Gives gamers greater independence and control

The blockchain technology is based on a decentralized system. This means that game developers through the blockchain aren’t subject to a single organization which dictates their entitlements from their games. Instead game developers are given more control over their games and what they earn from it.

Game developers have since been able to leverage on the decentralized quality of the blockchain to use their newly found control to cater for the needs of their consumers since they are more directly involved. They are able to know what exactly their consumers are looking for in a game and how they can provide this to their consumers.

Direct involvement also gives them control over their income generated from the games they develop and put out in the market rather than sharing their income with a centralized organization.

4. Provides a platform to financially empower game developers

Normally, a centralized system greatly limits the earning potential of game developers. Blockchain’s more decentralized system raises the stakes in game developers’ income level. Game markets, through the blockchain technology, has been able to help game developers this way.

For example, some game markets understood the market opportunities available to game developers and game markets like Game Protocol were so bold and selfless as to take it up a notch in terms of wealth creation for game developers.