4 Ways Parents can Raise Kids with Non-violent Behaviors

Gone are the days when violence was synonymous with adults. In this age, kids get first mentioned for violence, giving adults a run for their money. Just when you think you have seen it all, they take it to another level.

It’ll break the heart of every parent to receive news of their kids being involved in violent crimes. While kids have a mind of their own, society holds parents responsible for their actions especially when they are minors. You don’t want to be at the receiving end of such a situation.

Here are four ideas on how you can raise your kids with non-violent behaviors as a parent.

1. Lead by example

Kids have the tendency to pick up what they see their parents do and not what they are told to do. You are a mirror through which your kids see the world. Every little act of yours makes lasting impressions in their little minds. Before you know it they exhibit what they observed from you.

Violent behavior is an aftermath of negative experiences. Although things may not always work out our way, there’s the tendency to feel hurt. But that’s not an excuse to get off the grid. Be intentional about maintaining good composure in the face of unappealing events, and your kids will subconsciously learn to toe that path.

2. Encourage them to express their feelings

There's so much going on in the human mind. Opening up can difficult for a lot of people as it violates their privacy. As the popular saying goes “old dogs don't learn new habits.” It’s easier to teach kids to be expressive at an early age than when they are all grown.

Acts of violence are hardly spontaneous. They build up over time to the point of explosion. It's okay for kids to experience negative emotions but letting it breed in their heart over time can be a disaster.

Not inflicting harm on others requires empathy – the ability to understand others and share in how they feel. When negative emotions spring up as a result of disapproval from others, having empathy helps kids to look beyond their own interest and consider other people's point of view.

3. Self-control

Like everyone else, kids are allowed to get angry. It’s a natural human reaction to unappealing events. Don’t be too hard on your children for being angry. Instead, teach them how to keep their anger in check by practicing self-control.

It's human nature to react on impulse when we feel threatened. Being impulsive might seem attractive to kids, however, you need to teach them to press the brakes when they are overwhelmed with negative energy.

Legal practitioner and family law attorney Eric Kirshner of Goldwater Dubé explains that “kids have the tendency to feel more threatened in unfamiliar situations than adults and so they’re more prone to acting out, sometimes violently, when their environment changes or their family system is breaking down.”

Rather than say or do the first thing that comes to mind, teach your kids to hold on for a while and examine if it’s the right thing to do.

They don't have to remain in that situation or environment that makes them feel terrible. It's okay to walk out when they aren't sure about keeping calm.

4. Mutual respect

Conflicts are bound to arise when two or more people cross paths. It takes having mutual respect for us to disagree without hurting each other.

Kids will always want to have their way; anyone who isn’t in support of them is the enemy. Letting them grow with this mindset may trigger violent behaviors in them when they are confronted with different people with different perspectives.

The best way to deal with this is to teach your kids that people are entitled to their own opinions. Make them understand that when someone has a different opinion, it doesn't necessarily mean that the person is against them.