4 Ways Social Media Can Boost Your Business

No more than a decade ago having a Twitter account or a Facebook page for your business was nothing more than an added bonus. Back then social media was a curiosity that was nice to have, but nothing worth paying that much attention to.

However, times have changed. These days to stay competitive you need to be active on multiple social networks (really active). We can pretty much guarantee that regardless of what industry you’re in, most of your competitors are already active on social media promoting their products/services.

Can you afford to let them have such a sizable advantage?

To put it bluntly, if you’re not promoting and engaging with your customers on social media, then you’re leaving money on the table.

If you’re still doubtful about the benefits, then keep reading – this article is specifically for you. Today we are going to explain a few of the many ways that social media can help you boost your business.

Let’s get started.

You Can Drive Targeted Traffic

The most obvious and attractive benefit to being active on social media is the potential for traffic. The huge amount of sharing and retweeting of content that takes place on these networks can drive huge amounts of highly targeted traffic (with incredible conversion rates).

You don’t have to have a post go super viral to reap these rewards. Even a handful of shares can bring you valuable targeted traffic if you play your cards right.

You Can Quickly Respond To Customers

Like it or not, customers these days don’t want to pick up the phone anymore. Even going to a website and copying an email address into a browser seems like hard work to some people.

Customers love the convenience of hopping on Facebook, chatting to a company, and getting instant replies. It’s a much more personal way of doing business, and it’s something many consumers (ourselves included) appreciate.

Also, it's important to remember that the early bird catches the worm. If you talk to a potential client quicker than your competitor, you’ve got a much better chance of getting their business. So do whatever you have to do to get your response rate as fast as possible.

You Can Look Bigger Than You Actually Are

Social media users know all too well how much time it takes to regularly update a Facebook page or a Twitter feed. All the large corporations in the world have dedicated social media management teams (and for a good reason too).

Regularly updated social media accounts with many likes/followers send a powerful message to consumers. So you need to keep posting, keep sharing, and keep engaging.

We know it sounds like hard work, but it’s worth it. If you’re feeling super lazy you can always outsource a lot of the heavy lifting to one of the many social media services that have been born out of the recent social media goldrush.

You Can Buy Super Targeted Advertising

Paid advertising on social media is big business. The way these tech giants make so much money is almost entirely through selling user data to advertisers.

Social networks (specifically Facebook) have made it super easy to target very specific demographics of people. You can target people based on their age, gender, location, income, and most importantly – their interests. Simply put, social media gives you advertising options that often bring an unbeatable ROI.

Conclusion

To be honest this small post doesn’t do the world of social media justice. There are another 10 or 15 benefits we could write about here without even having to think about it. The way business is conducted has been permanently changed by social networks.

There is no way around it. If you want to be competitive in today's modern marketplace…