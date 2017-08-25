4 Ways to Create a Stronger Company Culture

By John Scheer

Most of us spend at least eight hours a day at work, which means we spend a significant amount of our lives in close quarters with our co-workers. We spend so much time together, in fact, that they become sort of like a second family. This is why creating a strong and healthy company culture is one of my and my co-founder’s top priorities. It’s not enough just to hire cool people who are great at what they do. Like any meaningful relationship, cultivating a strong company culture requires time, effort and a bit of out-of-the-box thinking. Our philosophy is pretty simple: If we take the time to have fun together, our employees will be happier. And happier employees are more creative, more productive, and a lot more fun to collaborate (and eat lunch) with. If you’re struggling to create a culture your people want to be a part of, feel free to borrow some of the techniques we’ve used to spice up our office life and make it a part of our external-facing brand:

Develop an Office Language/Lingo They say teamwork makes the dream work, and one of the most organic ways to forge strong bonds between the individuals on a team is through the development of a unique office language or lingo. A lot of us can probably remember coming up with our own secret codes and languages to covertly communicate with our closest friends in childhood, and we’ve found that the same level of camaraderie can still be achieved with some clever turns of phrase in the office. From my own experience, I’ve found that these phrases present themselves quite naturally, and they’re usually inspired by our company’s unique approaches to the branding industry. We’re not trying to rewrite the dictionary, but we do think we’ve invented some great terminology that more aptly describes the concepts or words they replace in our own lexicon. Using these terms adds some color, fun and silliness to our work day, which in turn creates a culture that we’re all happy to be a part of.

Gamify Tasks to Spice Up Your Routine We love our office, but it doesn’t have a dishwasher. And that means that when the pile of lunch dishes reaches a certain height, someone has to step up and take one for the team. We devised a system that would fairly delegate this task on an “as-needed” basis. So, when the sink becomes too crowded for comfort, we call an impromptu game of rock paper scissors or trash-bin-basketball. Even though the loser has to spend the next few minutes with the office sponge, we are able to successfully transform a typically undesirable task into a fun group activity. We’ve continued to gamify our office chores, like replacing the water jug, emptying the refrigerator and taking out the trash. Finding ways to have fun while we work together to manage the office keeps us all involved, connected and humble.

Create Rituals and Give Your Team Something to Look Forward to Planning or anticipating future events is a key to human happiness. That’s why we’re big fans of creating office rituals that regularly give us all something to look forward to throughout the weeks, months and years. We have routines we follow on a daily basis, like our morning team huddle, and on a weekly basis, like our Wednesday morning show-and-tell sessions. One of our favorite rituals is a monthly event or activity planned by our always-revolving Tons of Fun Committee. So far, we’ve played ping pong, taken a ceramics class and gorged on Korean BBQ, and we’re always eagerly anticipating the next month’s event. All in all, we’ve found that creating these rituals is a great way to keep everyone on the same page because they encourage communication, engagement and enthusiasm.

Don’t Forget to Document Documenting the memorable moments your team shares is really important, because it allows you to reflect on the evolution of your company culture as your team grows. We pass our cameras around so we can capture the perspectives of everyone on our team, and then we compile our favorite moments from the month to create our “30 Days in 30 Seconds” videos. We share these videos, along with our favorite photos, on our social media profiles and on our site to give our clients, family and friends an inside look into our day-to-day, proving that we really walk the talk we’ve outlined in our core values and higher purpose. Plus, in five, 10 or 30 years, I know we’ll be happy to look back on the memories that constitute the roots of our company.

