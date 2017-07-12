4 Ways to Ensure Your Local Business Directory Listings Brings in More Business

Small, local business owners across the nation have had to rethink the way they reach out to new customers. In fact, most of the old methods of local marketing just don’t work anymore, so business owners have had to get inventive in the way they approach the task. For example, shop owners used to rely on the phone book as a major source of new business, but that’s fallen by the wayside. Also, ads in local newspapers or mail campaigns just don’t have the effect that they used to. Instead, those local business owners who are doing a robust business are doing so because they’re bringing in new customers via the internet.

Why Would People Look Online for Local Businesses?

Today’s consumers are used to looking online for everything they need. For example, if they are sick, they may look up their symptoms online to try and self-diagnose. Or if they want to make an apple pie, they will probably find the recipe online. But that behavior runs into all areas of their lives, including searching for a local business.

But the problem comes when they try and use the major search engines to do the job. Those search engines just aren’t good for local results because they’re designed to show large, major companies, or articles and news about the topic. That’s why so many local business owners—and consumers—are making use of local business directories.

What are Local Business Directories?

People are used to going online to find the businesses they want, but many times, when they want to find a local business, things can get dicey. For example, if someone were looking for a local car mechanic shop and they searched for it on a major search engine, they may find national car repair shops, articles about how to repair a car, or even sites that offer car repair classes. And maybe, just maybe they might find a local car shop somewhere in the mix.

But when people look for local businesses on a local business directory, they won’t have to wade through all of those irrelevant search results. Local business directories are designed only to give people the results they’re looking for—local business listings.

According to Find Us Local:

“Local business directories are quickly becoming the go-to place for people who want to find local businesses.But if your business can’t be located on one, they won’t help bring in new business.”

Create Your Local Business Listing the Right Way

Knowing how much consumers rely on local business directories to find the local businesses they want, it can be tempting to create your business listing as quickly as you can. But before you jump in and list your business on local business directories, it’s important to understand how to do it so that you’ll reap all of the benefits. Here are four things you need to pay special attention to when creating your local business listing.

Your business name: You would think adding your name to your local business listing would be easy, but the truth is that unless you do it right, you may hurt your search engine rankings more than you help them. The key is to make sure you enter your business name the same way every time. For instance, if your name is ABC Window Designs, Inc., you can’t list your business that way on some local business directories and then leave out the “Inc.” on others.

Your business phone number: Just like your business name, your business phone number should be the same on every local directory you’re listed on. That means you’ll need to decide whether or not to include the area code on your local listings.

Your business address: If the search engine spiders don’t see the same address on all of your local business directory news listings, they won’t attribute them to your store, and that could end up hurting your search engine rankings. Luckily, it’s easy enough to avoid this by making sure you use the same address on all of your business listings. But you’ll have to pay attention to the details. For example, if your business is located on 123 Main Street, be sure to either spell out “Street” on all of your business listings or abbreviate it. The same is true for the city or town name and the state. In other words, look over each of your business listings and make sure the address is the same on all them—down to the smallest of details.