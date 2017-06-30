4 Ways to Go Green and Reduce Waste in Your Restaurant

Going green is more than just an efficient marketing strategy to attract more customers, is a social responsibility the each one of us should feel. Saving our planet is important to guarantee our children’s future, and many restaurant owners took this burden on their shoulder by adopting many sustainable practices. However, becoming more environmentally conscious is undoubtedly also a great way to save more money than you imagine and gather a larger customer base at the same time.

Reducing energy, water and food waste, consuming less paper are just some of the most common sustainable activities that will help you align with the eco-friendly philosophy. Here are a few easy tips to reduce your restaurant’s carbon footprint while saving a lot of money in the process.

1. Using local food

The more an ingredient has to travel before it reaches your restaurant, the more fuel (and money) is wasted. Using local food is one of the simplest, yet most effective ways to reduce waste and it also usually tastes better than frozen one. Carbon emissions produced to ship food across the world or even just the country are, in fact, much more substantial than you can imagine.

Environmentally conscious guests will also appreciate this kind of solution a lot, increasing your brand engagement and overall happiness. Local food is also different from organic food since it’s significantly less expensive. Generally, it is also cheaper than food that should be imported. If you cannot overhaul your whole menu with local food, you can still entice your patrons with seasonal or traditional dishes. The more you support the local community of farmers, which will probably will become your customers too!

2. Consuming less paper

Up to a few years ago, using recycled or recyclable paper was the best way to consume less paper and… kill less trees in the process. Another great idea was using reusable materials such as tablecloths and napkins made of cloth instead of disposable one, since washing is a more environmentally-friendly practice.

Recently, though, newer technologies brought us even more effective ways to reduce the paper used in a restaurant to almost zero. Many Point of Sale (POS) systems allows, in fact, the possibility of sending paperless electronic receipts in the form of an email instead of printing them. A lot of digital documents can be sent or scanned this way, but a modern POS software can do even more than that. For example, promotions and offers can be showed on iPads and tablets instead of using fliers, menu papers can be substituted by a smart display, and orders can be taken on the POS pad using a stylus.

3. Waste less food and water

Wasting food and water is something you cannot entirely avoid, but you can still go a long way to reduce this issue with a few tricks. Start composting in you restaurant to keep plant waste out of landfills. Use vegetable peels, fish and meat bones to make stocks. Closely watch your portion sizes. Train your employees to recycle and keep an eye on them when they leave a faucet open after washing their hands. Install flow restrictors to limit the amount of water used in dish machines and sinks. Conduct a food waste audit to check whether you’re ordering more food than your customers actually consume. The less you waste, the more money you’re going to save.

4. Minimize the energy used

The energy bill can be one of the most burdensome expenses of a restaurant or diner. Food preparation usually accounts for the largest percentage of your energy consumption, so the more energy-efficient is your equipment, the more money you’re going to save. Buying newer, greener appliances may seem an unnecessary expenditure, but sometimes, the more you spend, the more you’re going to save in the long run.

Inefficient kitchen appliances can waste up to 80% of their energy through excess noise and heat, so a simple Energy Star logo can cut your expenses by the same amount. Many states also often rebate programs for restaurants that only use Energy Star dishwashers, fryers, ovens and coolers. Even energy-efficient light bulbs can make a difference, especially if you pay careful attention to ensure all lights, appliances and POS systems are turned off when your diner is closed.