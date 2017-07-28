4 Ways to Handle the Sunday Night Blues

As a career expert, it’s a really cool thing because no matter where I go, it’s like food: we need money to live and therefore, need a livelihood. What’s not so cool? When people don’t like their jobs. And this is more common then you may think. People often feel comfortable telling me, even when I speak at their companies, about their dream job and why they feel stuck in the job they currently have. In fact, according to a recent poll by Monster, 76% of respondents said their “Sunday night blues” has them wanting a new job.

The first way to cure ‘em? Well, that’s a simple one: commit to looking for a new job! Here’s the thing: Sunday night blues should be an anomaly. Maybe you have a big meeting on Monday morning? Sure, a case of the nerves is understandable. But every single week? Not cool.

Don’t become numb to it, don’t accept it as a part of life. If you’ve ever had a case of the Sunday night blues bad enough to make you look for and get new job – one that’s much healthier and better for not only your career but also for your life – feel free to nod in agreement. There is life on the other side and that life looks glorious. You can enjoy the entire weekend (Sunday night blues tend to bleed into Sunday afternoon blues and then the morning ones, too when you wake up thinking oh no, only a few more hours of freedom.)

Start looking for a new job. Committing to finding a new job is only a first step, once you’ve made up your mind, it’s time to actually start looking. You’re in it, you’re committed and there’s no turning back! While this may feel like unknown territory, ask yourself what the fear is of holding onto the known, a bleak Sunday night, frustrating Monday morning commute and even worse – a pit in the stomach feeling once back at work on Monday morning? That’s no way to live, you should thrive in your career, not merely attempt to survive. You deserve better!

Looking for a new job does not have to be daunting. Yes, it takes time and patience, but the process should not completely overwhelm you. Often times, when job seekers tell me they want to look for a new job and start pursuing them, they see a job posting and wonder if they should accept the job – would I want to work there? While yes, you should evaluate job postings, you can decide whether or not to work there once you actually have an offer. If it’s for a company you’ve heard has a toxic workplace or heard other negative things about, then definitely don’t apply, but overall, even if the job seems remotely interesting and the company sounds intriguing, go for it!

The interview process is a fact gathering mission – as much as the employer’s interviewing you, you’re interviewing them, too! You don’t need to make any decisions whether or not to accept their offer until you actually get their offer. Until then, keep your eyes and ears open to apply to new jobs.

Set up job alerts. How about this: the next time Sunday night rolls around (if not sooner), leverage that angst to fuel your search! For instance, job alerts on Monster are free to set up. This way, opportunities land directly in your in-box. So, basically you can be on the bus en route to work on Monday morning and see a fantastic opportunity pop up. How about that? The next step, of course, is to immediately apply with your revised resume.

The faster you apply, the better. The job may get filled really quickly so if you see a job on Monday morning and don’t apply until Friday, during those few days a candidate pool may have already been selected, pre-screened via phone and scheduled to interview the following week. Don’t get lost in the dust – you see a job opening, even one that seems somewhat interesting, apply that moment.

Never give up. The exciting thing about a job search is that you’re looking for a better opportunity, one that will allow you to enjoy your weekends again (including Sunday night!) and potentially offers a cool new environment and increase in pay. As an end result, you’ll be happier!

However remember to keep it simple and most important, don’t give up. Even when it seems employers aren’t getting back to you. This is when time and patience come into play. Find ways to keep your spirits up with positive breaks like volunteering for something you’re passionate about, taking a comedy class, pursuing a new yoga studio – or anything else you enjoy doing. The key is to keep busy in productive pursuits.