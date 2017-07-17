4 Ways to Help You Stress Less and Sleep More

Do you sleep soundly and wake up feeling recharged?

On an average day are you alive, alert and enthusiastic?

If I asked 50 random people the answer would most likely be no.

It would sound more like this:

“I’m tired and stressed all day, but at night I’m wide awake and never get a good sleep!”

Here are some tips on what to do if this sounds more like you.

#1. Avoid These Stressful Stimulants

Stimulants can cause an increase in stress hormones and ruin our natural sleep/wake cycle aka circadian rhythm.

The most common stimulants include:

Legal Recreational Drugs

Did you know that Caffeine and Sugar are considered legal recreational drugs? A legal recreational drug is defined as a substance that alters the biological state of the body and is usually used to create positive emotions and feelings. They may also be addictive. Caffeine and sugar stimulate the central nervous system, giving you a temporary feeling of alertness. Your heart rate increases, your nerves are activated and alert, and you feel great! When the drug wears off, however, it leaves you feeling more tired and stressed and needing/wanting more. Caffeine and sugar cause stress and anxiety hormones to increase, and although the positive effects wear off quickly they will remain in your system and cause sleeping issues at night. Believe me I know it is hard, but avoiding caffeine and sugar is highly recommended to avoid stress and get a better night’s sleep. The following articles explain more about why caffeine should be avoided and the link between caffeine and anxiety/depression levels.

Light at Night

Our bodies are designed to produce hormones that wake us up with the presence of blue or white lights and calm us down with orange or yellow lights. The blue and white lights of electronics at night can cause our bodies to produce those wake up hormones that we don’t want when it’s almost time to sleep. Warm lights are a natural signal to our bodies (fire, sunset) to relax. So when you want to relax and at least hour before you want to sleep turn off the bright lights and electronics and light a candle or use a dim light. Check out these blogs about unique blue light blocking glasses that are becoming very popular. They are a great natural way to relax and safe for adults and children. Also, they may cause a laugh or two when you wear them, and laughter increases those happy hormones too!

Sitting

Yes, I refer to sitting as a stimulant. Most people sit too much during the day. How are you supposed to be tired at night if you are not physically active during the day? Exercise and movement are extremely important to help reduce stress. Moving the body for at least 20 minutes a day increases the production of both energy and relaxation hormones. Here are some articles on how to do it.

There are lots of products out there to help. Treadmills and standing desks are popular, but I personally love my ball chair!

#2. Live, Laugh, Love Everyday!

There is a reason this saying is all over various wall art. It’s so important to take the time to do enjoyable things, have fun, and be around people you care about. Smiling and laughing naturally increases relaxation hormones. If you’re feeling down, try to think of one thing to be happy about, watch a funny show, or talk with a loved one. Start a gratitude journal. Doing one thing that makes you happy every day will make you feel better. It’s a scientific fact!

#3. Meditate

Meditation helps you relax, focus, and will energize you as well. There are proven health benefits attributed to meditating even as little as 2 minutes a day. These explains the positive effects of meditation on the brain:

Taking a quiet moment for yourself everyday will dramatically increase your happy hormones and help you relax and sleep better at night.

#4. Resources For Some Good Sleep

Getting enough quality sleep is extremely important to lower your stress levels during the day. For great tips on getting a good night’s sleep, listen to this informative interview with health expert Shawn Stevenson about his book Sleep Smarter, which includes 21 Proven Tips to Sleep Your Way to a Better Body, Better Health, and Bigger Success.

Here is a great blog by Holistic Squid with some tips on how to fall asleep faster: