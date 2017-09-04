4 Ways to Incorporate Social Responsibility into Your Company Culture

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last 10 years, you know that long gone are the days when incorporating social responsibility into the workplace consisted of little more than putting out a couple of recycling bins and killing the lights at the end of the day. In fact, studies show that creating a culture of social responsibility is more important than ever, and can greatly impact a business’s ability to attract, retain and inspire fresh talent.

According to the 2016 Cone Communications Millennial Employee Engagement Study, 64% of Millennials seriously consider a company’s social and environmental commitments when deciding where to work. Furthermore, 64% said they won’t take a job if a potential employer doesn’t have strong corporate social responsibility (CSR) practices.

So, now you have to ask yourself, is your business doing enough to incorporate CSR into your company culture? Just in case you have any hesitation in answering an emphatic “yes” to this, here are four of the most effective ways companies are creating and promoting a culture of social responsibility at their companies.

1. Adopt Green Practices

Whether it’s buying recycled office supplies, creating an energy-efficient office, or offering “green commuting” incentives, there are several day-to-day green business practices you can do to help improve your CSR. Large companies like REI and Whole Foods are held as exemplary companies when it comes to incorporating such sustainability initiatives. But, smaller businesses have also been able to get in on the action without blowing their budgets.

Encouraging paperless practices, committing to purchasing green office supplies and services, allowing your employees to telecommute a few days a week are all ways smaller business can create a more socially responsible culture. The U.S. Small Business Administration offers valuable suggestions and resources for ways to incorporate more green practices into your day-to-day operations.

2. Donate to the Community

This is one of the most common ways companies incorporate social responsibility into their cultures. It’s also one of the most flexible, as it can be implemented in many different forms depending on the size of the business, the culture and the resources available.

Some businesses have BOGO programs where the company donates an exact item match for every item sold. TOMS Shoes is well-known for offering this program. Click here to see a list of other companies offering such programs.

Other businesses like Expedia and Johnson & Johnson offer “gift matching” to their employees. With these programs, when an employee makes a charitable donation, the company will donate the same amount to the charity on the employee’s behalf. Take a look at Double the Donation’s Top 20 List of businesses offering gift matching programs to get a better sense of what these programs look like.

Other companies will donate a percentage of a customer’s purchase to a specific charity and, in some cases, allow the customer to choose the charity themselves. A good example of this can be found on Goodshop.com, a popular online coupon site that features coupons from thousands of retailers that will donate a percentage of a shopper’s purchase to the cause of their choice.

3. Incentivize Volunteering

Smart companies are realizing that their employees not only want to work for a socially responsible business, they also want to actively contribute to their communities in a significant way. This is why many companies, large and small, offer their employees paid time off to volunteer.

Most often, companies will offer to pay employees for their time volunteering at a company-wide cause or project, or they’ll offer paid time-off to volunteer for an individually chosen cause. NuStar Energy falls under the first category, paying employees to volunteer at their annual golf tournament for Haven of Hope. Salesforce takes the other approach, paying employees up to seven days per year to volunteer at the non-profit or charity of their choice.

Some companies incorporate volunteer projects into their company team-building events, or have an annual day of service like Deloitte’s Impact Day. Others incorporate it into their off-site meetings and leadership programs. To get a closer look at these different programs, see Fortune’s list of companies that will pay employees to volunteer.

4. Be Transparent

The basic idea behind this is, when you’ve got it, flaunt it. In this age of social media, businesses are constantly under close scrutiny by a public not afraid to speak their minds…loudly. So, when you’ve got a good thing going, like a socially responsible corporate culture, shout it out from the rooftops!

How do you do this? Start by making sure there’s a credible and accessible way to track your company’s goals, initiatives and results when it comes to social responsibility practices. It’s key to make your objectives clear to both the public and your employees, showing them action items, progress made over time, and the outcomes. Dedicate a page on your website detailing such information, share charitable giving updates on social media, post pictures of employees volunteering in the community. In a nutshell, get the word out!

It’s not only important to let the public and your employees know about what you’re doing to practice strong CSR, you’ve got to get your employees in on the process. Smart businesses are creating environments that encourage employees to offer ideas about improving the company’s CSR. Some do this by incorporating CSR brainstorming sessions into company retreats. Others encourage employees to invite their favorite local charities to come speak at staff meetings about what they do. By engaging your employees in this way, you’ll make them feel valued and personally vested, likely inspiring more employee loyalty and company pride.