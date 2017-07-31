4 Ways to loft living in Boston MA

“Loft living” is somewhat of a buzz word. We agree. However, there are some really great ways to address this practical approach to small spaces. From the ultra contemporary to the more traditional in tastes, there is a loft life for everyone. Thus Boston’s destination for modern, European interiors, Divine Design Center practices a well-versed routine of converting the drab to the “Divine” in this great city.

1. CLASSIC CONTEMPORARY

Divine Design + Build, Boston MA

Can you ever go wrong with white, and light, and super bright? We think not. While this contemporary stronghold takes us all the way back to our earlier days, it still remains as one of our favorites. The mosaic backsplash pictured in the kitchen + the pictures integrated sillites epitomizes modern design. But, the creme de la creme in this ode to loft living lies in the defining high ceilings and harmonious lines.

2. ULTRA INDUSTRIAL

Divine Design + Build, Somerville MA

At the forefront of loft living comes industrial interior design. The two, when pondered, go hand-in-hand. Small spaces equate to only the most utilitarian. So, this Somerville loft defines and re-defines time and time again. Industrial interiors may seem for the young at heart but truly rest in timeless desire.

3. TINY DONE RIGHT

Divine Design + Build, Charlestown MA

Tiny home, tiny loft, and now the tiny kitchen. This Charlestown, MA renovation just goes to show that even the smallest places possess the best in possibilities. Consequently, the shimmer of the tiled backsplash and the sheen of the silver appliances offer depth and contrast in the opening up of this space. A la loft living for life. Yes, please.

4. TOUCHING ON TRANSITIONAL

Divine Design + Build, Boston MA

But, the ultra contemporary, handle-less designs of the before mentioned don’t appeal to everybody. And, we understand completely. So peer inside this back bay “loft” style townhouse, and find a transitional masterpiece. Shaker-style cabinetry fits right into this exemplary portrayal of life with more traditional meanderings. In lieu of more classically accepted modes of design, Divine’s adherence to a lighter backdrop promise open, airy spaces for the ages.

Find out more about creating your dream loft by visiting Divine Design Center online or at our showroom at 2 Battery Wharf, Boston.