4 Ways to Make Your Website More Trustworthy

Trust is everything in the business world. So what do you do when your only interaction with customers occurs via your website? Suddenly, the act of building confidence relies on your ability to synthesize your brand down to a few pages of text and imagery. That comes with a lot of pressure, but thankfully there are some unique and effective strategies you can use to instill confidence in your brand.

1. Make Guarantees (That You Can Actually Honor)

Guarantees are an excellent way to build trust in your brand – with one caveat: You must follow through on your promises. Making a bunch of claims and then failing to live up to them actually has the opposite effect.

For a great example of what it looks like to make guarantees that are grounded in truth, check out CaratLane. As a leader in the jewelry industry, CaratLane does a fantastic job of helping online shoppers feel confident in their purchases. They do so by offering industry certifications, money-back guarantees, lifetime exchanges, and insured shipping. Are there similar guarantees you could make in your industry?

2. Incorporate Social Proof

Social proof is like a magnet. Even if they had no intentions of being swayed, it draws people in. When it comes to building trust on your website, social proof looks like including customer testimonials, reviews, and ratings on product pages.

This page from BuzzSumo is a good example of what it looks like to effectively use customer reviews as tools for social proof. The inclusion of pictures is a nice touch that humanizes the feedback (more on that later).

3. Keep it Clean

Sometimes you just need to think about things from the perspective of the customer. When you visit a website, do you prefer a site with lots of flashy elements, text boxes, and multiple colors? Or would you rather spend time on a site with a couple of high-resolution images, compelling typography, and plenty of whitespace? The latter, right?

Simple, clean websites tend to build more trust than cluttered sites. It’s the same reason designer retail stores only put a few items out on the floor. Less tend to be more and you can build more trust by stripping away elements that don’t add value.

4. Include Pictures of (Real) People

When people visit your website, do they feel like they’re interacting with an inanimate object or a person? Humanization plays a big role in building trust online, so make sure you’re paying attention to the image you’re displaying.

“To humanize your website means making it remind readers that there are people working behind the scenes that he/she can trust,” marketer Amanda DiSilvestro explains. “It’s about creating those relationships through your content.”

One way to do this is by including pictures of real people on your website. By real people, this means no stock photos. Get some original photography of your team and put it on the site. Your visitors will know the difference and feel a much stronger connection when it’s all said and done.

Make Trust a Priority