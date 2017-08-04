4 Ways to Manage your Business in a Fast Paced World

The business world right now is incredibly moving on a fast pace that anything positive or negative can happen by a snap of the fingers. This makes it very crucial for entrepreneurs to be abreast of the technological, socio-economic and political activities in the business environment.

The thin lines that differentiate successful and unsuccessful business owners in our jet age are the pursuit of information and taking gigantic steps. All businesses have access to an extensive pool of knowledge - whether this is their understanding of customers' needs and the business environment or the skills and experience of staff. Information is power. Here are some information that will help you manage your business in our fast pace world.

Pay Attention to Video Marketing

Video marketing is becoming a powerful online marketing strategy for promoting products and services. Its’ reaches out and builds large network of consumer base using video content. Data from Hubspot shows that posts with videos attract 3 times more inbound links than plain text posts? In fact, just one month after the introduction of Facebook timeline for brands, visual content saw a 65% increases in engagement.

Do you know that 87% of online marketers are already incorporating videos into content marketing? Hence, if your business start-up is not using video marketing, then you’re simple missing out. By neglecting this amazing marketing option, you are simply missing out on millions of prospective online consumers.

Pay Attention to Personal Liability

In business, anything can happen. It’s either you’re on the winning side on the losing end. No one enters into business to be a failure. But what happens when you find yourself at the losing end. You may end up paying with all your finances. When looking to start a business or protect investments you have several options in the type of entity you can form.

There are LLC advantages and disadvantages. Many owners do not realize, however, that the limited liability provided by a corporation or LLC will not keep owners from being personally liable for certain withheld taxes that are to be held in withholding trust accounts.

Avoid Working with the Wrong People

Finding and working with the right people can be challenging these days where most people are selfish. Today’s business needs someone who performs effectively, demonstrates a commitment to your organization and its mission, and accepts, supports, and contributes to your unique business culture.

Eric Harvey said ‘Avoid working with the wrong people. The problem with hiring the wrong people is that you end up having to either live with them, “fix” them, or fire them. All three of those are lousy options’

Of 444 companies surveyed by Right Management, the consequences of working with the wrong people are;

· 68% experienced decreased employee morale

· 66% experienced decreased work productivity

· 51% experienced increased training costs

· 44% experienced increased recruitment costs

· 40% experienced increased severance costs

· 54% experienced the loss of customers and/or market share

These consequences can only drag your business to the mud.

Protect your Business from Hackers

Just as we are channeling our efforts into planning, organizing, coordinating and controlling business resources to achieve set goals and objectives, so are hackers; devising strategies to exploit the loopholes in your business. Almost every business is going online hence the threat of hackers is inevitable.