4 Ways to Prioritize Wellness in College

There’s so much to worry about when you’re heading off to college for the first time. Between choosing a major, moving into the dorms, making friends and studying at a university level, the last thing you need is stress about your personal health and fitness, too.

In fact, keeping up with a workout routine can be a great way to blast away all the stress that comes with your new life on campus. It’s a well-documented fact that exercise reduces the stress you feel, lessens tension in the body, helps you sleep and boosts your self-esteem. All of that would serve you well this year at college and beyond, no doubt.

So, what are you waiting for? Make a point to include workouts in your schedule this fall to maintain your positive outlook as you begin the next chapter of your life. Here are four ways to prioritize wellness once you get to school:

1. Get Into a Routine

One of the best ways to stay healthy is to make it a part of your daily life. You’re going to be busy once you get to school, but establishing a schedule that includes exercise will help you avoid stress and stay well. If you have to, write it into your planner so you are accountable to your scheduling and go to the gym when you have time.

Of course, the gym isn’t the only way to ensure your wellness once you’re at school. Give yourself time to study and sleep, too, so you’re well in all senses of the word. Again, it’s worth taking a look at your class schedule and figuring out when you can slip away to exercise, study and go to bed to get the recommended amount of sleep for someone your age — having a routine will keep you energized, focused and as healthy as possible.

2. Make Exercise Social

Once you get to your university, you’ll probably realize there are countless clubs, societies and activities with which you can fill your time and soon you’ll realize that staying healthy is a lot easier than you might think. A great way to meet people and maintain your fitness level is to join a club sports team. You will find different levels of intensity, with some teams playing to win and others playing for fun, fitness and socialization. You can meet new people and stay active — both are great for your college state of mind.

Not everyone’s an athlete, though, and you may want to just hit the gym a few times a week. You can still make this routine social by finding a gym buddy and making a pact to go to the gym together a certain number of times each week. Having a workout partner is one of the best ways to make yourself accountable to your goals, and you’ll probably bond over your fitness pursuits and become friends in real life, too.

3. Eat Well

Sounds like a no-brainer, but eating well in college can prove itself to be pretty difficult. Chances are, you’ll be living in a dorm and picking up your meals from the on-campus dining halls. Most universities serve up all-you-can-eat buffets in order to suit a range of tastes and appetites. This type of arrangement can lead to some problems if you’re trying to keep yourself healthy in college.

Stick to fresh foods from the salad bar, grilled meats and whole grains. Drink plenty of water and avoid the machine that lets you drink unlimited soda. You can even make healthy breakfasts, mains and snacks in your dorm room with just a microwave and a bit of creativity. Don’t let yourself fall into the traditional freshman weight gain by eating pizza, ramen noodles and drinking your calories.

4. Keep It Clean

Finally, you can stay healthy at college by making sure your surroundings are clean. Your mom is right: You should scour your dorm room as soon as you move in. Disinfect every surface the last tenants could have touched: desktops, drawers, light switches, doorknobs, etc. The same goes for your bathroom, if it’s en-suite. Carry hand sanitizer with you once you’re away from your clean dorm, too, to keep germs and illness at bay.

You should also keep yourself protected by updating your vaccinations prior to heading to school — your doctor can recommend the most important vaccines to have, though HPV, meningitis and the flu vaccine all come in handy for university students. On top of that, getting into the habit of taking vitamins every day can help you stay healthy, too.

With All These Things Combined …

College is all about learning: learning new subjects and learning who you are. You’re sure to stumble along the way, and for that reason, you might not find yourself sticking to your healthy routine 24/7/365. However, an overall eye to your own health and wellness, both physically and mentally, is one of the most important things you can hone while you earn your degree.