4 Ways to Raise Your Profile at Work without Being a Jerk

There is a universal truth, learned in elementary school and still true in the workplace, no one likes a brown noser. As you build your personal brand and look to stand out from the pack at work, being self-promotional can come across as bragging or taunting.

The reality is, you have to shine a spotlight on your accomplishments to get noticed. Author Rick Gillis writes, “In today's intensely competitive, hyper-social work world, self-promotion is no longer just a professional responsibility. It's a career survival skill.” While it may be uncomfortable to tout your success, it’s a necessary part of climbing the ladder.

Below are four lessons I’ve learned about how to expertly walk the thin line between promoting and brown nosing.

1. Establish yourself as AN expert, not THE expert - You know what you’re best at. Maybe it’s sales, maybe it’s marketing, maybe it’s recruiting. Whatever your super power, you can firmly establish yourself as the go-to person in that field, without having to put down others. Make it clear to your team and your boss that if they want a leader in your area of expertise, you are fully available and willing to take charge of a project. This allows you to step up, without stepping on opportunities for others.

2. Share the work that you’re doing and urge others to do the same - One of the fastest ways to move up in a company is to merchandise your work. Think everyone knows about the huge campaign you’ve been working on? Think again. People are busy and focused on their own priorities, so you may assume the whole company knows about a certain project, but that knowledge could be getting diluted in other departments. Make sure that your team and the company as a whole knows what you are doing and what successes you’re having. Send an email toasting to a team who really crushed a project or stand up at the company meeting to toast to a task your team recently completed. When you shout out a job well done, encourage others to respond with their recent achievements as well. By making your announcement both a celebration and an opportunity for others to get some credit, you’ll be keeping it humble.

3. Show up for co-workers when it’s their time to shine - While you’re busy building your empire, chances are you have talented colleagues who are trying to do the same. If a co-worker invites you to a talk he is giving, an event he is organizing or a celebration of a recent win, accept graciously and attend. If it’s difficult for you to make after-work plans, bring them a coffee and say “Cheers!” over the caffeine.

In my latest book, The Road to Recognition, The A-Z Guide to Personal Branding, Scott Stratten is quoted as saying “Helping others with your deeds, contributions and content is a wonderful business practice, so just do it. If you want to win allies and make meaningful connections, don’t call in favors. Be generous. You’ll get yours.” Being a supportive teammate is critical for morale and overall company success. Plus, it’s important to remember that it’s not always about you.

4. Be social - I don’t mean this in the social media sense, I mean this in the camaraderie sense. While you may have your nose to the grindstone throughout the work day, be sure to look up and make time to bond with people outside the office. Author David K. Williams said, “You need a healthy social life to truly succeed. People find it hard to bond with someone they perceive to be an arrogant putz. For another, you can accomplish far more in life when you work with others than you can by yourself, no matter how smart you are.” You might discover you grew up near a co-worker, went to the same college, like the same obscure band. Spend time together outside of work to form relationships that are tighter and based on more than just sharing a cubicle wall.