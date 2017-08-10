4 Ways to Spot More Opportunities in Trading

When should you buy in and when you should sell out?

Finding the right opportunities in trading is an art form. And it’s not an easy art form. It took me many years to find out what works and what doesn’t. But one skill that remained essential was the ability to spot those chances that were genuine.

And now I’m going to tell you the four key ways in which you can spot more opportunities in trading.

Do What Your Peers Won’t

That does not mean purposely doing the exact opposite of what others are doing. But it does mean going where others won’t. It is a fine line you have to tread.

I always look at each opportunity in a logical, rational fashion. I don’t listen to people say it can’t work or it won’t work. I surround myself with the facts and make an informed decision. Uninformed opinions mean nothing to me and they shouldn’t mean anything to you either.

Always Take Responsibility

Why is taking responsibility for your own actions such an important thing?

That is how you learn and that is how you become better at spotting the good calls and the bad ones. We all make bad decisions sometimes. I have done that plenty of times before. And I always recognize where I went wrong so I don’t make that same mistake again.

With every lesson learned, you become better at knowing when to take an opportunity and when to leave it behind.

Tenacity and Kindness

You should adopt a certain level of intensity in your bid to discover more opportunities. On the other hand, that does not mean you should become ruthless. I have never been more tenacious than I am today, but I still try to be kind. And that is because kindness opens opportunities.

Nobody wants to talk to the guy who always puts others down. Never has anyone approached the nasty, arrogant trader with a great idea. Kindness creates working opportunities and unkindness only drives people away.

As you achieve more success don’t allow it to go to your head. You might just find yourself alone and with a target on your back.

Create a Crew

You are not going to spot every trading opportunity. I know I don’t. Repeatedly my own students point things out to me that I never would have realized otherwise. And I’m delighted with that.

Always work to surround yourself with a crew who you can bounce ideas off and whom can bounce ideas off you. Five brains are always better than one!

Last Word – Getting Those Opportunities