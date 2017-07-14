When a person feels poorly about themself, they often attempt to establish new healthy living habits to overcome these negative feelings. They may go to the gym more often, try to eat healthier foods, promise themselves to make a determined effort to connect more with friends, or work to adopt other positive life choices. All of which would be to the good except for this—many turn to harsh self-criticism when one or more of these approaches don’t click nicely into place. Behavioral interventions fail when people force themselves into routines and habits that they don’t really want to do. Why is this the case? Because when people don’t feel they have free will, they rebel even when that rebellion is self-defeating. This counter-intuitive process is a way for those in the stress of doing something they don’t want to do, to stay connected with themselves and feel a sense of control.

Before starting a new exercise routine or diet or simply working overtime to will yourself to have confidence, start first by developing a new relationship with yourself. When you support yourself, through positive self-talk, you become emotionally invested in the new routines and habits you are establishing so that they become easier to execute and to sustain over time.

Here are 4 ways to talk yourself into higher self-esteem.

1. Harness an internal complimenter.

We all have an internal voice that observes and comments on the world and how we see ourselves performing in it. For many, the voice has become a whip, a punisher, that keeps telling the person how they are falling behind and missing the mark. For example “You really blew that one, everyone saw how stupid you looked” or “You look so fat in your bathing suit” or “You have nothing interesting to say, no one wants too talk with you,” or “He/she will never be interested in you.” Right at this moment, pause and notice what your internal observer is telling you about you. Each time you notice a criticism, turn on the complimenter. The complimenter must find one positive thing to say to you about you. Even if you don’t believe it right away. The complimenter takes the sting out of the criticizer and eventually renders the criticizer powerless.

2. Harness an internal motivator.

Albert Bandura, the renowned psychologist, characterized a person’s belief in their ability to succeed in a task or situation as self-efficacy. Self-efficacy is closely linked to how perseverant people are. After all, if you don’t believe you can actually manage a task or a relationship or improve yourself, then what’s the point in even trying? If you want to succeed in feeling better about yourself, turn on an internal dialogue that tells you that you can do the task, manage the situation, win at the sport or score the date. Each time you become aware that your internal dialogue is sinking into hopelessness, tell yourself “Hey I got this” or “I can handle this” or “I can feel better about myself” or “I believe in myself” or “I can make things better for myself.” Without an internal motivator you will stay stuck in first gear. Does this tactic guarantee that you always get exactly what you want? Of course not, but it improves your chances and state of mind immeasurably.

3. Call yourself out for cognitive distortions.

If you are battling low self-esteem, cognitive distortions are probably playing out over and over again in your internal dialogue. Cognitive distortions come when thoughts are literally misrepresenting the facts of what actually occurred. The distortion, more so than the situation, is what brings on increased pain and upset. Some common distortions to watch out for include—black-and-white thinking: are you telling yourself everything is bad because of one situation or interaction and not taking into account mitigating nuance and subtleties? Another distortion to beware of is emotional reasoning, which comes if you take your feelings as fact. For example, you feel abandoned so you must be abandoned. You forget all the instances when you were connecting with people. Seeing catastrophe is also counter productive: you look into the future with sweeping negativity. You only see pain or hopelessness and forget the positives in your life. I describe more on strategies for managing cognitive distortions and how to become more of a supporter of yourself in my workbook, Building Self-Esteem 5 Steps.

4. Develop a kind internal tone: