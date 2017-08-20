4 Ways Your Marketing Campaigns Can Trigger Emotion and Inspire the Soul

Effective marketing is often the difference between a viable idea and a profit generating business. It's the bridge that gets us from the former to the latter. It all depends on how good or not so good your marketing strategies convert.

The way businesses market to customers has continued to evolve over time in keeping with corresponding innovation in business and technology. Newspaper ads, radio ads and TV commercials and billboards have largely given up their top spot to internet marketing strategies. Even within the internet marketing sphere itself, some strategies are better than others.

As generations give way for others and world events and global perceptions change, it has become imperative for marketing to ditch traditional structure and take on a more fluid approach in order to keep customers engaged.

Businesses have discovered that one of the most effective ways to keep a customer engaged or convert a prospect is to align themselves with their customers' interests. These can include any and everything thing from their favorite sport to their favorite TV show, to the charity organization closest to their hearts.

Marketing in this manner tends to trigger your customer's emotions in ways other forms of marketing have never achieved. This form of marketing also tends to reduce your customer turnover rate by converting mostly people that are genuinely interested in what you do.

Here are just a few ways you can inspire emotional marketing strategy effectively

1. Sensory experience advertising

This is perhaps one of the most effective forms of marketing if your priority is brand awareness and ultimately building a loyal customer base. Some top brands have discovered how to create marketing campaigns that surprise and excite their audience while stimulating their physical senses.

The heavy investment into these experiential ads by top brands such as Coca-Cola, Aston Martin, West Jet is proof of this. Nothing says sensory experience like Coca-Cola's trending catch phrase: "Next time you're thirsty, drink an ad". You can’t miss stunning experiential campaigns as they try to hold on to your mind.

2. Facebook Custom Audience

Facebook advertising isn't news anymore. It is arguably the most utilized social media platform for business advertising which has sparked debate about its potential to sustain its effectiveness. But the Facebook team continues to tweak and innovate to quash these arguments.

Facebook advertising Custom Audience Feature has been around for a while on the Facebook Advertising scene. Before this we could only select people to show our adverts to by utilizing a number of demographic filters. With Custom Audience though, you don't just pick people in a particular age bracket or location or stated interest, you can pick individual people who have clearly demonstrated an interest or emotional connection to your niche and lump them into a group, hence the name "Custom Audience". They might be from your already existing customer list or be prospective customers or a mixture of both.

Audience lists built like this have been proven to be much more effective with lower costs per click and better engagement rates. It is perfect for online ventures that plan to connect with relevant people across multiple channels. However, trying to build this list manually can ruin you, especially if you plan to have thousands of people on it. Thankfully, there are tools that can help you build your custom audience.

3. Influencer Marketing

This one's not new, but it's super effective and that's because it’s built majorly on one emotion - trust. Businesses have continued to leverage on the reach and voice of these influencers to increase brand awareness, build customer base and make sales. They find social media users (mostly on Instagram) who are advocates of and thought leaders in their niche and collaborate with them to shine the light on their business.

These influencers usually have a large following, usually anywhere from 10,000 up to a 100,000 followers. The fee you will have to pay to these influencers is usually small when compared to what you may have to fork out for a celebrity to do the same. Generally in influencer marketing, the higher the following the lower the engagement and conversion. This is because celebrity followers are usually more interested in his/her persona than anything else they may have to offer.

4. Customer-proxy philanthropy

Remember Terry Crews' unscripted comedy TV series, World's Funniest Fails? This show was presided over by Terry Crews and three regional or national celebrities who would sit and choose which of the hilarious videos displayed on the show appealed to them the most. The judge whose video wins the title of World's funniest at the end of the show would then go home with a prize for their favorite charity.

This proxy model of philanthropy has been around and has been utilized by businesses and nonprofits alike. Through your social media marketing and researching efforts or even a short polling exercise for your customers, you can find out what charity organizations are dear to them. Then design a program that will seek ways to help these charities on behalf of your customers.