Very Extra 4-Year-Old Outshines Pre-K Class In 'Moana' Performance

Some 4-year-olds are destined to shine.

Sophia Urquijo sang a show-stealing rendition of “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s animated film “Moana” during her preschool graduation ceremony in Miami earlier this month.

As seen in the video above, Sophia stands out among her classmates as she belts out the catchy Disney song with passion, emphasizing her high notes with dramatic arm movements reminiscent of a tiny Whitney Houston.

The class’s performance of the “Moana” song was meant to be a surprise for the graduates’ parents, which made Sophia’s performance even more fun to watch, Michelle Neshin, Sophia’s mom, told “Inside Edition.”

“I was like really shocked,” Neshin, 28, said. “I had no idea it was coming.”

Sophia’s larger-than-life performance has been viewed more than 13 million times since Neshin posted the video on Facebook on June 10.

And if you couldn’t tell from the video, Neshin said that Sophia has a “huge, huge personality.”

“She’s usually spunky and has a corky personality, but that was something else even for her,” Neshin told ABC News.