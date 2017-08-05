40 Life Enhancing Tips From The Longevity Now Conference

For over a decade, the Longevity Now Conference has been bringing health-conscious people from around the world together to learn and implement life boosting strategies to expand their lifespan, not with just more years on their life, but also with more life to their years. David Wolfe hosts and leads the Longevity Now Conference, bringing together extraordinary speakers and leaders in the health and wellness world. I attended the event this past October and was blown away by the amount of specific, implementable strategies and life enhancing tips I gained. I’ve witnessed how implementing these strategies have not only boosted the quality of my life, but also many others. Thus, I compiled some key life hacks from each speaker from the conference.

David Wolfe

David Wolfe

A multiple time best-selling author, the lead presenter of the Longevity Now Conference, the celebrity spokesperson for NUTRiBULLET™, and a massive Facebook personality, David “Avocado” Wolfe has dedicated the past 22 years of his life to uplifting the health, wellness and longevity of people and the planet. The world’s top CEOs, ambassadors, celebrities, athletes, artists, and the real superheroes of this Earth realm—Moms—all look to David for expert advice in health, beauty, herbalism, nutrition, and chocolate! David brought engaging speeches to the audience in fun, practical, implementable ways.

1. Nature’s solution to pollution is dilution

Drink water as soon as you wake up. Whatever symptoms you’re having, David bets dehydration is part of it. High blood pressure? Check your hydration. Drink a glass of water, or two, upon waking in the morning. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.

2. Expose yourself to ICE COLD WATER!

Waking up foggy and groggy? Take an ice bath. You won’t be foggy in that ice bath for one second, David guarantees it! Take a cold plunge, take a cold shower, jump in an ice chamber, whatever it is...expose yourself to the cold in the morning and you’ll have a massive boost of wakefulness.

3. Take activated charcoal

Activated charcoal is known to cleanse your body from the inside out. Activated charcoal can whiten your teeth, relieve bloating and cleanse mold from your body. In a study with mice, which typically live to 3 years, they were given activated charcoal at 24 months old and ended up exceeding life expectancy by 43%. Dave recommends taking a daily capsule of it.

4. Drink green juices everyday

You’ve probably heard about the growing awareness of green juices. With more brands entering marketplaces and offering green juices, we have it more accessible to us today than ever before. Whenever you need a boost of energy during the day, a green juice is a quick and easy way to cleanse your body and nourish it with essential nutrients.

5. Grow your own food

We all really should become gardeners. The practice of gardening reconnects us with nature and deepens a sacred bond between the food we eat and ourselves. Gardening, whether it’s just a pot with some kale and arugula or a tray of sprouts, will give us food that’s packed with greater nutritional density than store-bought foods...and it’s fun!

6. The answers are right in front of you

David made a point that often what we need is right in front of us. The food, herbal medicine, solutions, people, everything is often right in front of us. When we get caught up in over-analyzing, we can be blinded to the obvious gift that’s right under our nose. So, pay attention to what’s in front of you and around you. We’re all so guided.

Dr. John Gray

Dr. John Gray

Being a world-renowned relationship expert, #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author of Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus: The Classic Guide to Understanding the Opposite Sex, and a man who’s been married to his wife for 31 years, experiencing more happiness together today than ever, Dr. John Gray brought some insightful tips on creating a fulfilling relationship with lasting love and passion.

7. Don’t try to fix your partner

Imagine all the stress that would dissipate if we all just followed this piece of advice. Your partner is not broken, and trying to fix them will cause disharmony and breakdown in your relationship. Listening to their needs is much better than ordering them on what to do. Love is not about trying to fix someone. Love is about pure acceptance.

8. Have a lot of sex

“There are other ways to stimulate the healthy hormones, I just think that’s the funnest way,” said Dr. John. In all seriousness, having a deep loving relationship with regular sex actually balances your hormones and increases your overall health and well-being profoundly. Dr. John Gray mentioned that in a study to find who the healthiest people were on the planet, one correlation was that they were married couples who had lots of sex. I’ve got to agree with him. So, go and enjoy!

9. Balance your dopamine and serotonin levels with calcium and magnesium

When dopamine and serotonin are in perfect balance, your brain will produce GABA, which is a neurotransmitter that makes you feel happy and calm. You need a balance of calcium and magnesium to keep the hormones dopamine and serotonin balanced. Women need more magnesium while men need more calcium to keep them in balance. Zinc, potassium and vitamin D are also necessary vitamins to keep your hormones in balance. You can take in more foods with these vitamins or take special supplements that can cross the blood-brain barrier, normal supplements won’t be able to reach your brain.

10. Foster all your relationships

Relationships are a key factor to happiness, health and longevity. If you’ve felt like you’ve been out of touch with some dear relatives and friends, take out your phone and give them a call, schedule a time to meet, and do whatever you can to foster and nurture your relationship. It will increase the quality of all of your lives, as well as go on to benefit those who you interact with on a day to day basis.

Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox HHP, MS, CSCS, is a Holistic Healthcare Practitioner who also holds a Master's degree in Exercise Science and Health Promotion, and is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist. Andrew founded TrueLife Fitness & Wellness in 2003 and has been endeavoring for over 12 years to bring people back to the true health we were created to enjoy. Andrew dove deep with some of the principles from his book “Get Skinny! The Organic Way”.

11. Go organic

By choosing at least one organic product every 10 items you purchase (statistics from The Organic Center):

915 million animals would be treated more humanely

You eliminate 2.5 million pounds of antibiotics used in livestock each year

25,800 square miles of degraded soil would be converted to rich, highly productive crop land

98 million servings of water would be free of toxic pesticides each day

20 million servings of milk would be produced without synthetic hormones or antibiotics each day

2.9 billion barrels of important oil would be eliminated each year

6.5 billion pounds of carbon would be captured in the soil

12. Eat enough protein, not more than enough

Protein is the building material for muscles, brain, skin, hormones and many more sorts of tissue in the body. But you should not have too much protein, as the breaking down of protein releases ammonia into the body, and this can lead to problems when the body doesn’t get the time to shed this toxin.

13. REST!

It’s necessary! Rest, rest, rest. Rest enough. We were not made and intended by nature to be stressed out and under-rested. Sleeping and resting enough is a vital part of your health and necessary for optimal physical, emotional and mental health and well-being.

Dr. Joel Fuhrman

Dr. Joel Fuhrman

Host of the Eat To Live program on PBS, 6-Time New York Times Best Seller, a family physician, and a nutrition researcher that’s the President of the Nutritional Research Foundation, Dr. Joel Fuhrman has dedicated the past 25 years of his life showing the world that it is possible to achieve sustainable weight loss and reverse heart disease, diabetes and many other diseases using smart nutrition. Dr. Fuhrman brought hard science with simple, implementable advice for the audience to improve their health and longevity. Here are two key takeaways:

14. Consume more micronutrients

Americans had a diet of too much fats, carbohydrates and proteins and too little minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. Pastas, pizzas, bread, salad oils, mayo, breakfast bars, cookies, soft drinks - these foods don’t have a strong micronutrient load, they’ve been processed out of them. What you want is to eat foods that are predominately rich in micronutrients.

15. Consume less animal products and processed foods

The standard American diet is 32% animal products and 54% processed foods. Neither of which are rich and dense in micronutrients. Out of the 11% or so of produce most Americans eat, half of it is white potatoes (french fries) and ketchup, which again are low on micronutrients. What you want is colorful produce, rich with vegetables.

Dr. Fuhrman’s simple formula for longevity:

H = N/C.

Health Expectancy = Nutrients/Calories. The quality of your health and longevity is proportional to the amount of micronutrients you consume per calories. You can find a list scoring different foods by the micronutrient density here.

Ron Teeguarden

Longevity Warehouse

Master Herbalist Ron Teeguarden is a globally recognized Tonic Herbalist. He is well known as the "father' of the tonic herbal movement in America. He studied with Grandmaster Daoist Herbalist Sung Jin Park and developed Dragon Herbs which supplies premium high quality tonic herbs and formulas. Ron started practicing and teaching holistic Asian healing arts since 1971. He has taught thousands of people the benefits, preparation and principles of tonic herbs to promote radiant health and longevity. To learn more about tonic herbalism, click here. Amongst giving everybody a gift pack of Dragon Herbs goodies, Ron introduced us to some powerful tonic herbs.

16. Eucommia Bark

Eucommia is a superb Jing tonic, used to strengthen the back (especially the lower back), skeleton, and joints (especially the knees and ankles). Eucommia is believed to confer strength and flexibility to the ligaments and tendons. It is often used by martial artists, yoga practitioners, Qigong practitioners, and other athletes to strengthen the back, knees, and the entire body. Eucommia is widely used in China as a safe and effective sex tonic for men and women. It provides powerful and safe fundamental adaptive energy to the body.

17. Reishi Mushroom

Reishi Mushroom is the perfect herb for these times. It is strengthening, protective and calming to the nerves. It is both a potent Qi tonic and the ultimate Shen tonic. It is the perfect anti-stress herb. It helps to center you. When you’re taking Reishi you feel adaptive and you feel protected.

Raw Solla

The Chalkboard Mag

Raw Solla is Iceland’s leading authority on raw diets and raw food recipes. Her mission is to inspire and educate people to eat healthy and enjoy the benefits of real food. Solla regularly writes articles and makes television appearances promoting raw food lifestyle. She frequently gives lectures at raw food events and has appeared at unconventional venues such as correctional facilities to promote the raw food way of life. Solla has received worldwide recognition and awards for her contribution to the progression of raw cuisine and was voted Best of Raw Foods Gourmet Chef and Simple Chef in 2011 and 2012.

18. Eat fermented foods

Microbial health is hugely important for your entire body and well-being. Consuming fermented foods - like sauerkraut, kimchi, and other forms of fermented vegetables - will keep your gut healthy.

Nadine Artemis

Living Libations

Nadine Artemis is the author of Holistic Dental Care: The Complete Guide to Healthy Teeth and Gums. She is also the creator of Living Libations, a line of serums, elixirs, and essential oils for those seeking the purest of botanical health and beauty products. Her products have received rave reviews in the New York Times, the National Post, and the Hollywood Reporter. Nadine’s speech was poetically insightful as she reminded us how to have radiant health from within.

19. Consume prebiotics and probiotics

Consuming prebiotics, which feed the probiotics, and probiotics is vital for keeping your gut healthy. It’s good for your skin as well, and you can apply probiotics to the skin directly by opening a capsule and using it in a home-made facial mask.

20. “Enjoy the sun, but forget the sunscreen and pools of chlorine.”

Nadine states that there are many reasons to avoid synthetic sun screens. These are two of them:

Sunscreens made from synthetic ingredients create a false sense of security by disabling our skin's early warning system – the sunburn – which keeps us from indulging in too much sun too fast. Most sunscreens only block UVB rays, the rays that cause sunburn, but not UVA rays. Over the long run, people wearing synthetic sunscreens unknowingly overexpose their skin to UV radiation. Unfortunately, sunscreen prevents them from receive any of the benefits of exposure.

UVB rays blocked by sunscreens are the rays we depend on for vitamin D. The interaction of sun on skin is the human form of photosynthesis; sunlight in the form of UVB rays touching the skin activates our bodies production of vitamin D. Scientists are only just beginning to discover how desperately our bodies need skin-made D. In North America, the rate of vitamin D deficiency is soaring -- over 75% -- and research attributes the host of rising health issues, including heart disease, osteoporosis, juvenile diabetes, MS, and cancer, to the epidemic of D depletion.

Healthy exposure to the sun is vital for longevity. Nadine has written an article here explaining how we can be out in the sun in a healthy, safe and wise way. In terms of swimming in pools free of chlorine, take a look at salt water pools. They are safer than chlorine, gentler on the eyes and skin, and feel pleasant to swim in. Or consider the ocean, a lake, a pond, something natural!

21. “Forget beauty magazines. They set you up to compare, and a life of comparison makes the world seem unfair. Effortlessness is my guiding light when it comes to skin care. Our present day perception of beauty is parched. The focus is on the external. The vanity of the veneer creates an intense atmosphere that interferes with our body’s innate intelligence, and through the haze of this critical gaze, we chase unrealistic perfection and prop up these ideals even though we know the standards are unreal.”

This quote from Nadine’s speech speaks for itself.

Jim Kwik

Jim Kwik

Jim Kwik is the Founder of Kwik Learning and a widely recognized world expert in speed-reading, memory improvement, brain performance, and accelerated learning. For two decades, he has served as the mental coach to students, seniors, entrepreneurs, and educators, and as an advisor to many of the world’s leading CEOs and celebrities. His work is featured in media worldwide, including the recent New York Times bestselling book, “Use Your Brain to Change Your Age”. He is the founder and curator of SuperheroYou – Change Your Brain, Change The World – an annual learning conference and media property featuring a handpicked all-star expert faculty and an audience of dynamic thinkers, doers, and dreamers.

22. Never stop learning

You can always learn, no matter your age. Continuing to learn will keep your brain active, which will help it remain healthy throughout your life.

23. Questions are the answer

Questions guide your focus. Focus guides you towards something. Depending on the questions you ask, you’ll become aware of more of what the focus is about. There’s a part of our brain known as the reticular activating system, which subconsciously guides our focus to become aware and focus on everything that’s relevant to whatever is the main subject of our attention. Be conscious of the questions you ask. All the great geniuses of history asked extraordinary questions, be it in a journal, to themselves, or to others.

Joseph McClendon III

Joseph McClendon III

Tony Robbins has had him co-lead his Unleash The Power Within seminars for over two decades. He’s an author and peak performance leader that’s all about helping you unleash more of that power within you. He’s got enthusiasm with the right amount of sass to make you actually laugh out loud. His name is Joseph McClendon III and these are a few insights from his talk at the Longevity Now Conference.

24. Create a compelling vision

Having a compelling vision for your life will keep you focused on producing more value, becoming more, achieving more, enjoying more, and will help you redirect your focus on what’s most important to you when distractions come your way.

25. The anatomy of human achievement

First, change how you think and you’ll change how you feel. Second, change how you feel and you’ll change what you “DO”. Third, change what you “DO” and you change what you have. This simple 3 step process will help you upgrade your quality of life anywhere, anytime. Start by being intentional of the thoughts you choose and ultimately where you guide your focus.

Del Bigtree

IMDB

Del Bigtree is a producer and director known for The Doctors, Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe, and Sex and Sensuality. At the conference, Del spoke about the controversial stories he covered, Vaxxed being the main one. Rather than pointing out any key life hacks from Del’s talk, I suggest exploring the work he’s created.

Wim Hof

Wim Hof

Wim Hof is a Dutch daredevil, commonly nicknamed "The Iceman" for his ability to withstand extreme cold, which he attributes to exposure to cold, meditation and breathing techniques. The Guinness World Record Ice Endurance feat, set at 1 hour and 52 minutes, is not Wim’s only World record. He set 21 Guinness World Records with the most exceptional and unique performances. Through his exercises and workouts, Wim has achieved the following:

running a marathon on sandals above the Arctic circle wearing only shorts

running 1/2 a marathon barefoot above the Arctic circle wearing only shorts

officially swam under ice for 66 meters, unofficially swam under ice for 120 meters with one breath

free climbing

hanging on one finger at an altitude of 2000 meters

climbing the highest mountains on earth in only shorts

heat tests with a constant body temperature

Full marathon in the Namib desert without any water consumption

He’s mastered control over the autonomic nervous system to achieve many of his feats. He’s a master at expanding the preconceived limits of the physical body and the mind. He’s taken all the wisdom that he’s gained from accomplishing these feats and created the Wim Hof Method, which has been taught to thousands and thousands of people worldwide. The Wim Hof Method consists of three pillars: cold exposure, mindset, and breathing exercises. Wim’s performance was so captivating, I actually just want to share a video link about his breathing method to inspire you to experience what he teaches.

Just do it, and let me know how your experience went in the comment section below. Here’s a step-by-step guide on the breathing exercise from Wim’s website:

Get comfortable Sit in a meditation posture, whatever is most comfortable for you. Make sure you can expand your lungs freely without feeling any constriction. It is recommended to do this practice right after waking up since your stomach is still empty or before a meal. 30 Power Breaths Imagine you’re blowing up a balloon. Inhale through the nose or mouth and exhale through the mouth in short but powerful bursts. Keep a steady pace and use your midriff fully. Close your eyes and do this around 30 times. Symptoms could be light-headedness, tingling sensations in the body. The Hold, retention after exhalation After the 30 rapid successions of breath cycles, draw the breath in once more and fill the lungs to maximum capacity without using any force. Then let the air out and hold for as long as you can without force. Hold the breath until you experience the gasp reflex. Recovery Breath Inhale to full capacity. Feel your chest expanding. When you are at full capacity, hold the breath for around 10 seconds and this will be round one. The breathing exercise can be repeated 3 rounds after each other. After having completed the breathing exercise take your time to enjoy the feeling afterward. This feeling will be more and more like a meditation.

When you start doing these exercises we recommend to take your time recovering from the breathing exercise. After doing the breathing exercise and you feel good, you can start with taking the cold shower.

29. Cold showers

Cold exposure has a plethora of great benefits. From improved cardiovascular health to trimming body fat to expanding longevity, there’s no reason to not implement some cold exposure in your life. Here’s Wim’s guide on how to integrate taking cold showers into your life.

Jason Wrobel

Jason Wrobel

Jason Wrobel is a world-renowned leader in organic raw vegan cuisine, culinary education and epicurean entertainment. His television show “How To Live To 100” was the first prime time vegan cooking show in TV history. He’s the author of the book Eaternity: More than 150 Deliciously Easy Vegan Recipes for a Long, healthy, Satisfied, Joyful Life. Jason spoke about a time in his life, what he calls “a perfect storm”, where basically his life fell apart, he was depressed, and was contemplating suicide. This turning point in his life completely changed the trajectory of his life and made him a stronger, healthier, happier and more fulfilled man. In his talk, he enthusiastically shares all the strategies that helped turn his life around to an optimized level, and how anybody can do it too, no matter where they are - rock bottom, floating by, or the mountain top.

30. The Top Nurtients For Your Brain & Mood

Vitamin B12: Prevents mood and nervous system disorders

Folic Acid (Vitamin B9): Regulates mood and cognitive function

Selenium: Antioxidant; decreases oxidative stress in the brain and body

Tryptophan: Needed for healthy serotonin production; regulates mood

Magnesium: Lowers stress, regulates nervous system, promotes relaxation and optimal blood flow

31. Wellness strategies for total brain/body balance

Food is not the only component to health. It’s a major foundational building block, but it’s not the only thing for having longevity. Food, however, must be respected as fuel, and not used as an emotional crutch. Jason spoke about a few strategies he uses to have what he calls “total brain/body balance”. These strategies include the following:

Full blood panel test and neurotransmitter screening

Conscientious supplementation, superfoods and super herbs

Myriad benefits of weight training and resistance exercise

Daily meditation practice to help balance neurotransmitters

Psycho-spiritual support with therapy, somatic experiencing, affirmations, prayer, vulnerability with peers

Dr. Pedram Shojai

Dr. Pedram Shojai

A lineage ordained Daoist abbot, senior student of a Kung Fu master, spending lots of time in deep stances, practicing Qi Gong and Tai Chi, Pedram was sitting one day in an ashram in the Himalayas, looking around and feeling blissful, when the teacher comes by and tells him, “You don’t belong here. You’re a doctor, speak English, go to your world where people need your help.” Since then, he’s published a book, made two documentaries - Origins and Vitality - and has been recognized as The Urban Monk, making meditation, Qi Gong, and all the practices he learned from the Eastern world simple and implementable to anyone, anywhere.

32. We don’t need to be victims of “The Crisis of the Modern World”, which include the following:

No Time

No Energy

No Peace

Toxicity

Little Hope

An Uncertain Future

How do we overcome this? There are many strategies. Here are a few simple ones: breath, awareness, and conscious living. Breathe consciously and expand your awareness, often.

33. Get up and move, do something at least every 25 minutes.

A sedentary lifestyle shuts down our body’s optimal functioning. It creates illness in our bodies and lives. Something as simple as getting up every 25 min from your desk and moving, breathing, stretching, doing squats, push-ups or pull-ups is so valuable to our health. It’s vital to reconnect with the energy that’s moving through our system all the time. If your body isn’t flowing, your life isn’t flowing.

Dr. Alan Christianson

Dr. Alan Christianson

A Naturopathic Medical Doctor who specializes in natural endocrinology with a focus on thyroid disorders, Dr. Alan Christianson came to the Longevity Now Conference to educate everyone about adrenals, how important they are, and how to take care of them. He’s a New York Times Best-Selling Author, recently releasing his newest book, The Adrenal Reset Diet. He’s frequently appeared on national TV shows like Dr. Oz, CNN, The Doctors, and The Today Show. Here are a few key insights from his talk at this past Longevity Now Conference.

34.Keep your adrenals healthy

Your adrenals are these two little things, like the size of a sugar cube, that sit above your kidneys, and they control pretty much everything. They control everything from inflammation, whether you’re awake or asleep, the blood stream currents blood sugar, rate of metabolism, and your reproductive hormones. If you’re having sugar and salt cravings or nausea, it could be a sign of your adrenals being stressed. Find out how your adrenals are doing with this simple quiz.

35. Practice light therapies

You should start your day with bright light through sunlight or a special light box with at least 20,000 lux, which will allow you to regulate your hormones. Avoid electronics in the evening because it suppresses your melatonin, increases breast cancer risks, and keeps you awake. So, no TV before bed...if you want healthy melatonin, because that blue light does you no good.

Dr. Joseph Mercola

Dr. Joseph Mercola

Dr. Joseph Mercola is the head of Mercola.com, a three-time New York Times Best-Selling Author, considered one of the top game changers in the world by Arianna Huffington (Founder of The Huffington Post), and has been a frequent guest on many TV shows including Dr. Oz, The Today Show, ABC’s World News Tonight, The Doctors, CBS, NBC, CNN, and many more. Here are a few life enhancing tips from Dr. Mercola’s speech:

36. Fast for 13 to 18 hours and eat during the day for 6-11 hours

Peak fasting is like intermittent fasting, but you must not eat food 3 hours before bed, because if you eat before bed, you create energy your body can't use right away...so it's often stored as fat.

Don't eat for 13-18 hours during the day time. This can mean you finish your last meal 3 hours before bed, sleep 8 hours, and don’t eat for the next 2 hours upon waking. Then when you break the fast, compress all your meals within a 6-11 hour time span. For 4 days a week, eliminate grains and starchy vegetables, limit your fruit intake, and eat an unlimited green vegetables.

37. The formula for the “right amount” of protein

High protein will reduce the length of your life, so consuming less protein will help you live longer. How much is enough protein? You want to have only 1/2 gram per lean body mass, which is 30-70 grams for most of us. Lean body mass is not the body fat percentage, it’s whatever your weight is minus body fat percentage. For instance, someone that weighs 155 pounds and has 12% body fat, their lean body mass is 136.4 pounds, meaning they should consume no more than 68.2 gram of protein.

38. Practice Nutritional ketosis regularly

Nutritional ketosis is restricting your net carbohydrate intake below 60 grams a day, this allows your cells to take energy from fat, protein and ketone bodies.

39. Fats Are Better Fuel

5% of metabolic energy in the body is stored as carbohydrates, usually as glycogen. 95% of metabolic energy is stored as fats. Wouldn't it make sense to use fat as fuel? When you burn fat as primary fuel, you get increased mental clarity and cravings for junk food and sugar just disappear. It also helps you live longer.

Kyle Cease

Kyle Cease

With two #1 Comedy Central specials to his credit, comedian and transformational speaker Kyle Cease is a New York Times, USA Today, and Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author, igniting sold-out audiences at his Evolving Out Loud events with his unique blend of comedy and personal evolution. In addition to leading his own live events, he has spoken with renowned teachers like Eckhart Tolle, Jim Carrey, Michael Beckwith, Louis C.K., Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra, Marianne Williamson, Louie Anderson, Dick Gregory, and David Wolfe. In 2009, he earned a #1 ranking on Comedy Central’s Stand-up Showdown. He has made more than 100 different TV and movie appearances. Kyle brought some laugh out loud humor with timeless wisdom to the Longevity Now Conference.

40. "You're just your own version of an apple tree."

An apple tree doesn't think “oh I didn't sell any apples today so I should stop making apples”, or “oh I'm not getting enough likes on social media”, or “oh what will those apple trees say about me?” An apple tree is here to make apples. As simple and cliché as it sounds, when you live from that effortless place of being you and giving your gift, life flourishes within and around you. Access your apple tree. Fall in love with not knowing. Listen to that voice inside you. Be free. Be spontaneous. Be you. Live life.

Want more?