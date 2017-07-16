40 Years Later...!

This has got to be one the most emotional and nostalgic things I’ve ever done in my life--- I revisited the house I was born in!

It’s been precisely 40 years and 2 months, and I finally mustered up the courage, got my mom to join me, to go back in time to 1977, the year I was born.

The house is located on Temple Road, Lahore, where my grandparents moved into after they fled Pathankot, India in 1947 due to the Partition. It was the same house where my father and his siblings all lived and grew up in. It’s the same house where my father got married. It’s the same house where my elder brother Salman and I were born.

Temple Road is just off Mall Road, which meant it was an excellent location for everyone, and as my father would recall, it was a place where the children could just go out, in an extremely safe environment, without fear of anything. Car traffic was almost non-existent and so Temple and Mall Road was just like one big pedestrian roads. The house was built before the Partition era, so it is roughly about 100 years old.

Of course, all that’s changed today in 2017.

The journey to the house today gave me the opportunity to visit a plethora of my childhood memories, some of them very fond, as both mom and I shared what we remembered of the house.

No doubt it was a very surreal experience as I started to recall the rooms in which I would play with building blocks, along with the bathroom where I would take a bath in. I remembered the hallways where I used to run and play and the room where I would sit next to my grandfather.

I remembered the kitchen where the food would be cooked and the dining room where we would have our meals together. I recollected how we used to play outside in the front gardens, and at times would hop over to the neighbor’s house as well.

Below you will find some of the few pictures I’ve shared from my trip today.

01. This is what the house looks like from outside: decrepit and torn down.

Mansour A

02. The Main Gate, Temple Road

Mansour A

03. The Front Garden - 2017

Mansour A

04. 1975. The same front garden where my elder brother had his first birthday. He’s in the arms of my father.

Unknown

05. The Main Entrance to the house.

Mansour A

06. The Main Entrance + Veranda- 2017.

Mansour A

07. 1977- Outside the very same Main Door. (L-R). Yasmin aunty, Naveed chacha, my mom and my brother.

Unknown

08. This room used to be the Dining Room. My grandmother had personally chosen the floor tiles and had them installed.

Mansour A

09. The Drawing Room. The rooms used to look so much bigger when I was young...today, they looked so small.

Mansour A

10. One of the bedrooms. All rooms had a fireplace as this was the time when gas connections were not available like they are today.

Mansour A

11. A typical window. Note how thick the walls were. Each window had a wide ledge space on the inside. Yes, there needs to be a lot of dusting done.

Mansour A

12. This is how we used to turn lights on and off.

Mansour A

13. Old Style cupboards that were built into the walls.

Mansour A

14. The House from the other side.

Mansour A

15. A selfie was a must- 2017.

Mansour A

16. 1977. To think exactly 40 years ago, I was in the same area.