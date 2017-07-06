4:44 - The Album JAY-Z Always Wanted To Make...But We Wouldn't Let Him

I dumb down for my audience to double my dollas

They criticize me for it but all yelled “Holla”!

If skills sold truth be told I’d be probably be

Lyrically Talib Kweli

Truthfully I wanna rhyme like Common Sense

But I sold 5 mil, I ain’t been rhyming like Common since

JAY-Z, “Moment of Clarity” (2003)

The lyrics above were the start of my moment of clarity on JAY-Z. Until that moment, I always respected his lyrical creativity but JAY-Z was not on my top 10 list of rappers. I was of the Public Enemy, KRS-ONE, Mos Def, and Kweli camp of hip-hop. I identified with the “conscious” rappers and JAY-Z was part of the problem. The six bars above made me ask the question: was I wrong about JAY-Z? I was so obsessed with this question that I changed my doctoral dissertation topic 6 years into my program and wrote my dissertation on JAY-Z. what I learned about him over a decade ago is what some are realizing now with the release of his new album 4:44—JAY-Z has always been a “conscious rapper” but we chose to simply not listen until now and we have no one to blame but ourselves.

The fact of the matter is that JAY-Z has always spoke about black empowerment and generational wealth, but 4:44 is the first time he devoted an entire album to this message. This is the album that JAY-Z always wanted to make but as he said in his 2007 song “Ignorant S--t“:

Y'all n------s got me really confused out there

I make 'Big Pimpin' or ‘Give It To Me’ one of those

Y'all hail me as the greatest writer of the 21st century

I make some thought provokin' s--t y'all question whether he fallin' off

In short, JAY-Z is saying that whenever he writes something that speaks of sexual exploits or some of the highs of his drug selling days, we love it but when he speaks about something thought provoking and uplifting, we say he’s washed up. JAY-Z learned his lesson a long time ago, which he explains later in “Moment of Clarity”: “I can’t help the poor if I’m one of them/So I got rich and gave back to me, that’s the win-win.” The truth of the matter is that we the fans did not want to listen to JAY-Z talk politics, embrace the gay community, or talk about generational wealth so to stay relevant, he dumbed down his lyrics. When he spoke to Dr. Michael Eric Dyson’s class at Georgetown where I served as a teaching assistant, he asked a direct question—if people want these conscious lyrics then why aren’t they buying it? To further prove his point, did anyone that Public Enemy also released an album the same week as 4:44? Which album did you talk about more in the last week? Whose fault is that?

JAY-Z grew up in a poor, drug and crime infested community in a single parent project home. He decided at a young age that he was never going to be poor again and would do anything to get money. Even though he was the youngest, he made it his responsibility and told his mother at age 11 that one day their lives would be better. His 6th grade teacher told me that JAY-Z was always talented but his three main influences growing up were drugs, drugs, and drugs and so it was hard for him to shake the influence of the streets. He made something out of nothing and now he is helping others. Along the way to his iconic status, he has always expressed a desire to build the black community and communities beyond that but it did not garner him the financial success he deemed necessary to uplift his family and others. Let us review.

In his 1996 song “Can’t Knock the Hustle” he rapped: “At my arraignment screamin’/all us blacks got is sports and entertainment until we even” and he made this his goal. If we applauded him in his 1996 song “22 2’s” when herapped: “To all my brothers it ain’t too late to come together/Cause too much black and too much love equal forever”, maybe he would’ve given us more of that but we wanted “Ain’t no N---a“ the main hit from that album. Or maybe if he could actually get his 2005 song “Minority Report” played on the radio, he would have given us more of that. In that song, he spoke about the ravages of Hurricane Katrina and how he and other rappers should be doing more to help their community but what played on constant radio and video loop? “Show me what you got”, which is a song about fast the fast life and fast women.

JAY-Z wrote in his 2001 song Renegade: “Mother------s say that I’m foolish I only talk about jewels (bling bling)/Do you fools listen to music or do you just skim through it?” What do you do? Did we listen to JAY-Z in his 2007 song “No Hook” when he spoke about generational wealth? Did we listen in 2005 to his song “December 4th” when he apologized to every woman he played way before the Beyoncé marriage and his apology to her on 4:44? Did we hear him talk about police misconduct on most of his albums long before #blacklivesmatter (a group JAY-Z has financially supported) was a movement? Did we hear him in “Ballad for the fallen soldier” in 2002 when he wrote:

Bid Laden been happenin’ in Mahattan

Crack was anthrax back then

Back when

The police were Al Qaeda to Black Men

This is the saddest part of the history of rap. We demanded that our rappers not be their true selves. In the 2004 documentary “Fade to Black” JAY-Z counsels a young rapper who is upset that he feels that he can not rap about what he really wants to because everyone wants the drugs, sex, and violence. JAY-Z turns the camera on himself and asks bluntly: “See what the public…see what y’all did to rappers? They scared to be they self. N….s don’t think people gonna acept them as theyself ” In his song “Smile” from the 4:44 album JAY-Z writes: “The more I reveal the more they’re afraid of the real me.” Nas wrote in his 2006 song “Let There Be Light” that he “can’t sound too smart cause y’all will run away/They say I ain’t hungry no more and I don’t talk about yay.” “Yay” or “yayo” is slang for cocaine.

So who is to blame? We blame the rappers but why not blame ourselves? When I decided to write my dissertation and now book on JAY-Z, so many people told me he was not “worthy” of this level of study. When he released 4:44, so many people called up “The Karen Hunter Show” and expressed their anger that a former drug dealer is being “celebrated.” I understand their argument but it is a flawed argument. For starters, JAY-Z and some other rappers are the only people who have apologized for their role in tearing down their community and are actively working to elevate it. I see no apology from our government for its (continual) role in our detriment from education to policing yet we still pay taxes to that same government. I do not see us refusing to fly to places where the drugs and heroine came from. On the contrary, we choose to vacation in those countries. There is enough blame to go around for what happened in the past but not enough accountability.