45—Stupid, Delusional Or Something More Dangerous?

What is the simplest and truest answer?

It isn’t unusual for me to wake up with a spontaneous thought, like a pebble dropping from the sky and hitting a pond. There was one about creating a tasty new flavor of ice cream (didn’t happen), writing a book (in the process), a word I’d been searching for to use in place of ‘that’ in a sentence, an announcement that a kid was lying to me (true story), and the most recent—always go for the simplest answer to an ongoing question about a quagmire.

I’ve asked myself almost daily since the inauguration “Intensely stupid and unqualified or mad genius?” And almost daily I’ve switched my answer. Each chaotic bombardment has had elements of delusion and ineptitude, plus a brilliant sense of timing if the intention is to disrupt the federal government.

What if that is the simplest and truest answer?

When the Tea Party showed up on the national landscape, their stated mission was to dissolve all or most of the federal government. Many if not most of those elected under that banner have made serious inroads into the effort. Washington on a good day is sluggish and an endless maze, but since the Tea Party entered congress the monolithic ship has become mired in quick sand. I use quick sand metaphorically on purpose. In the span of less than two decades we have seen it become “good” to oppose anything that means federal oversight, as though the general public does a great job on its own being fair, kind, and responsible. As though racism doesn’t exist, all employment is equitably paid, companies always consider the environment, every parent takes care of their children, and states are stellar managers of their constituents needs.

What if the intention is to dismantle the federal government so there is no oversight, enabling greedy narcissists to take without impunity, a world where the poor and disenfranchised may only rely on their state of residence for help.

Consider that for a black person living in Alabama, a Mexican in Nevada, an atheist in Utah, a hungry and abused child or a rape victim anywhere in the U.S.

The simplest answer for the whys of not filling cabinet positions, recklessly firing staff and AG’s, installing woefully inexperienced personnel who do not believe in federal oversight, tweeting loonies nearly every day, turning over the Defense Department entirely to generals, not funding diplomacy, tossing grenades at healthcare, breaking down Medicaid and public schooling, tossing as many environmental protection laws as possible while stating a position to eradicate the EPA, planning a budget that will under-fund nearly every single federal program that isn’t the military, pushing legislation while simultaneously blowing it up, deriding public officials, pitting Americans against one another, and breaking every “norm” including no offspring into government positions, comprehensive intel briefings, basic respect for political opponents, supporting a free press, and honoring minorities with public acknowledgment on known days of remembrance is that the intention is to obliterate the federal government and only leave behind state oversight with all tax monies utilized solely for the military.

This answers why there is a near-constant state of support from a faction of congress and voting public. There is a relatively large group of militia-style separatists that are in operation throughout the nation. Their members have engaged in small bursts of rebellion (Waco, the siege in Oregon, etc.), and have been noticeably present during the campaign and subsequent rallies since the election. We have a segment of our population that has called for succession from the federal government.

When Susan Sarandon and the Bernie Bro’s and the “blow it up” contingent on the republican side all called to elect a reality show president on the premise that his inevitable corrosive dysfunction would nuke the country into a better government I wonder if this is what they expected. Did they imagine that from the ashes would rise their obvious twin purposes? That is an impossible outcome that we would both cut government to nothing and then continue to care for our citizens. Which means that only one dream has the ability to survive and it is the one that is being fed by this administration.

How comfortable are you with what appears to be the looming end result? Are the social programs that you currently utilize well served by your state? And are you certain that if the federal government were suddenly to become extinct that you’d continue have a conscientious state manager, where all people are considered equal, all beliefs are supported, and no one is considered expendable?