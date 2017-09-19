48 Hours in Asheville, N.C.

Whether you're looking for a romantic retreat, a wilderness adventure, or some R&R, Asheville is the ultimate destination for a quick getaway. This charming city is nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains and it’s known for its countless craft breweries, vibrant arts scene, farm-to-table cuisine, and abundant outdoor activities. With so many great options available, here's how to make the most of a short stay in Asheville.

Image by Hayley Andrews Asheville is also known for its good vibes and laid back atmosphere

Day 1

9:00AM - Grab Breakfast at Biscuit Head

This brunch hotspot serves up giant fluffy biscuits topped with delicious homemade gravies, jams, and breakfast essentials. Classics include the mimosa fried chicken biscuit or the fried green tomato biscuit. Like most of the popular restaurants in Asheville, expect long lines and a bit of a wait - you’ll be rewarded for your patience.

Image Courtesy of Biscuit Head Don’t miss the extensive jam bar

11:00AM - Float Down the French Broad River

Pack a cooler with some drinks and snacks and head to the Zen Tubing location in Midtown Asheville. This lazy river trip takes you through the river arts district and past several local breweries. If you’re looking for more nature and a serene setting, drive a bit further to the South Asheville location.

Image Courtesy of Capital at Play

2:30PM - Refuel at 12 Bones Smokehouse

This casual BBQ restaurant is widely recognized for its slow-cooked, baby back ribs and flavor-packed sauces. It’s even President Obama’s favorite restaurant in Asheville. Bring a large appetite and try one of the classics, like barbecue ribs slathered with blueberry chipotle BBQ sauce.

Image Courtesy of Visit NC

4:00PM - Take a Free Brewery Tour

With more breweries per capita than any other city in the United States, Asheville is a haven for beer enthusiasts. One of the larger breweries, New Belgium, offers a free tour which comes with three different tastings and an optional trip down the indoor slide. Make sure you reserve tour tickets in advance here.

Image by Hayley Andrews Interactive 3D artwork throughout the tour pays homage to the brewery site’s past as a circus training ground

7:30PM - Dine at Curate

An authentic Spanish tapas restaurant, Curate features shared plates like chilled gazpacho, spicy chorizo wrapped in potato chips, and fried eggplant drizzled with mountain honey. Executive Chef Katie Button was named as one of Food and Wine Magazine’s Best New Chefs in 2015. Reservations are highly recommended.

9:00PM - Indulge at Baked Pie Company

Finish off the evening with a hearty slice of homemade pie, with flavors ranging from the traditional apple and blueberry crumb to red velvet and “unicorn” - a fruity pebble crust with vanilla custard and rainbow sprinkles. Try a pie flight to sample three different flavors, served alongside a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Image Courtesy of Asheville Citizen-Times

Day 2

9:00AM - Explore the Biltmore Estate

Arguably, a visit to Asheville isn't complete without a stop by this iconic landmark. Inspired by a French Renaissance chateau, the Biltmore holds the rank as the largest private residence in the United States. It was built in 1895 by George Vanderbilt and it boasts an impressive 250 rooms, a 10,000 volume library, and over 8,000 acres of property. Don’t miss the free visit to the winery, which features 20 different tastings.

Image by Hayley Andrews Capturing a photo without other tourists is nearly impossible

12:00PM - Dine at Cedric’s Tavern

The Biltmore Estate has several fantastic restaurants, which feature regionally sourced and estate-raised products. If you’re looking for more casual dining, Cedric’s Tavern offers classic pub fare and American cuisine, presented with Biltmore flair. The pub also features an impressive range of craft beers and Biltmore wines.

3:00PM - Experience Sliding Rock

Head down to Pisgah National Forest and experience mother nature’s version of a waterslide. Extremely popular with locals and tourists alike, people of all ages patiently line up to glide down this natural 60-foot long waterslide and plunge into a chilly eight-foot deep pool at the bottom. Onlookers can watch from several viewing platforms.

Image Courtesy of Romantic Asheville

7:30PM - Check Out the Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

Cap off the evening with dinner and drinks at Sierra Nevada. The Mills River Tap Room and Restaurant features 23 beers on tap and a range of Southern cuisine, including crispy pork belly and duck fat fries. Some ingredients are sourced from the nearby herb and vegetable garden. After dinner, play some corn hole and hang out near the large fire pit.

Image Courtesy of Bro'd Trip

Where to Stay

Hilton Asheville Biltmore Park - This hotel is a great option if you’re interested in splitting your time in Asheville between exploring the outdoors and the downtown area. It’s only 10 minutes away from the downtown by car, but closer to countless hiking, kayaking, and tubing opportunities in Pisgah National Forest. Prices are reasonable compared to many of the hotels in Asheville and the accommodations are super clean and comfy.

Omni Grove Park Inn - Located right outside of the downtown area, this historic mountain retreat has attracted numerous visitors over the past century, including 10 U.S. Presidents. It boasts spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, a 43,000 square foot underground spa, several pools, and a golf course. While prices aren’t cheap, if you’re looking to pamper yourself with the ultimate spa experience, this is the place to be.

Image Courtesy of Omni Grove Park Inn The 43,000 square foot underground spa is prioritized for hotel guests