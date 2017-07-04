4th of July Challenges & Addictions

The holidays are both a blessing and a curse for someone who struggles with addiction. To restate the familiar, "I want my cake and to eat it too." You want to be with your family, friends, and loved ones, but the pull of The Beast is so powerful that it consumes your life, your spirit, and your soul. What one must learn is how to "Respect the Beast to Defeat the Beast," especially during the holidays. Here's are a few tips to those in recovery who want to enjoy the freedom of what this life has to offer in order to understand and appreciate Love, Peace, Joy, and Giving this holiday.