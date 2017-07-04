4th of July Challenges & Addictions

The holidays are both a blessing and a curse for someone who struggles with addiction. To restate the familiar, "I want my cake and to eat it too." You want to be with your family, friends, and loved ones, but the pull of The Beast is so powerful that it consumes your life, your spirit, and your soul. What one must learn is how to "Respect the Beast to Defeat the Beast," especially during the holidays. Here's are a few tips to those in recovery who want to enjoy the freedom of what this life has to offer in order to understand and appreciate Love, Peace, Joy, and Giving this holiday.
- Write a Gratitude list and be specific to express the Hell from which you came to appreciate the Peace you now know. NEVER FORGET WHERE YOU COME FROM AND TO APPRECIATE HOW FAR YOU HAVE COME!
- Identify your Holiday Triggers individually, and write what coping skills you can use to avoid any set backs or distractions to your recovery program. List your Sober Support Group in it's entirety.
- Set realistic goals for yourself that are obtainable. Do not place unnecessary stress on oneself.
- Avoid Holiday gatherings/parties that would temp you to relapse. Stay strong, your family will support you.
- Avoid the negative people, places, and things that initially put you in harms way.
- Go and give back! Volunteer, visit the sick and suffering. You can also feed the homeless.
- PRAY, PRAY, PRAY! Never forget to say Thank You for the gift of being alive, healthy, and free.
- Go to a meeting and help another Addict in need. You may recognize your struggle may not be that Big.
ONLY BY THE GRACE OF GOD! AMEN & HAPPY 4TH OF JULY!
