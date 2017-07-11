5 Advantages To Having Kids

Being a parent is definitely one of the hardest jobs in the world. It can often be a pretty thankless job and there are thousands of reasons to complain from sleepless nights to stubborn children with their own agenda. However, you can’t deny that at the end of the day (probably not every day but most days) all the good you that comes out of parenting far out weighs the bad parts. So today, I am celebrating the advantages of having kids.

1. Random kisses, cuddles and love. There is nothing better than unsolicited slobbery kisses from your little one or an unexpected I love you from your tween. It takes one good snuggle with your kid to let a terrible day melt away. Even times when you may be on the verge of losing your cool just reach out and hug your kid. There really is nothing like it in the world.

2. Free Household Labor. No I’m kidding…. But not really. I am a firm believer that kids should have chores and if you are doing it right, your kids can be cleaning the house, folding laundry, washing dishes, and cooking meals sooner than later. The truth is they make most of the mess and eat most of the food in the house anyway. I call it the cost of participation. We all live in this house and therefore we all contribute and in the long run, knowing how to care for a house, is a necessary life skill and will be an advantage for your kids.

3. Knowledge of Random Facts. Kids get interested in the most random things… Dinosaurs, cars, trains, mermaids, outer space, Harry Potter or Shawn Mendes… And anything your kid becomes obsessed with will inevitably become the random pieces of info you will come to know. I can correctly identify at least 50 different dinosaurs… and I know more about Shawn Mendes than I have ever cared to know. But every once in a while one of those tidbits of info actually comes in handy and maybe even impressive. You’d be surprised how often I impress someone with my dinosaur knowledge.

4. The Best Excuses. It may be rude or just flat out wrong but if you don’t want to go somewhere or do something, your kids are always the perfect excuse. Kids ruin most chances of you getting out any way so why not use it to your advantage. If a Friday night networking event after a very long week isn’t something you want to participate in… bring on the ol’ kid excuses…So sorry we can’t make it tonight, our babysitter just canceled on us. Oh, the baby isn’t feeling well tonight…Darn…The kids have an early class in the morning… I hate to leave but I need to be home in time for bedtime. It’s brilliantly foolproof and you come out looking like a caring parent.

5. Elderly Care. The truth is that if we are lucky enough, we will all get old one day and possibly need our kids to take care of us in one way or another. If you do this whole parenting thing right your kids will most likely be there for you when you need them. Although they may hate you right now, when they finally grow up and get out on their own they will realize all the sacrifices you made for them and hopefully will be willing to pay it back ten-fold. And the more kids you have, the better your chances.

Ok, Ok, Ok... So most of these are a little “tongue-in-cheek” but hey… you gotta take the good with the bad because it all comes with the territory. Honestly, kids are pretty amazing even when they are driving you nuts and it is truly a gift to feel the adoring love of such free little spirits and watch them grow every day.