5 Asian Superheroes Who Deserve Screen Time

It’s a good time to be a comic book fan. Among this year’s hottest Hollywood comic book properties are Wonder Woman, Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor. Looking at the comic book landscape, we can’t help but to notice a significant lack of Asian comic characters on the big screen. We’ve seen already seen Jubilee, Psylocke, Katana, Lady Deathstrike, Wong (Dr. Strange’s colleague) and Mantis represented but the Asian comic book universe is so much bigger. Here’s a look at five Asian superheroes and why we think they deserve screen time.

DC Comics

Cassandra Cain’s Batgirl

Imagine a grittier Batman but in the form of silent Batgirl, that’s essentially Cassandra Cain’s take on the female DC vigilante. As the daughter of Chinese villain Lady Shiva, this silent assassin-turned-superhero knows her away around martial arts, able to read her opponent’s body language before they even make a move.

Marvel

Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel

With all respect to Brie Larson, who will be portraying Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel next summer, we’d like to see someone take on the role of Danvers’ previous nom de guerre Ms. Marvel. Kamala Khan currently holds the title and would introduce audiences to life of a teenage Pakistani girl living in Jersey City while dealing with her new-found polymorphic abilities and strict parents.

Marvel

Amadeus Cho

This Korean-American character is ranked as the seventh smartest person in the Marvel Universe and usually acts as a supporting character in issues of the Avengers, S.H.I.E.L.D., New Warriors and more — and we’d love to see the same onscreen and possibly with a bigger role. He’s not just known for his smarts. Cho’s current title is The Totally Awesome Hulk, complete with green skin, superhuman strength and endurance.

Marvel

Jimmy Woo

If Marvel is looking for their next hot superpowered team to add to their cinematic universe, look no further than Agents of Atlas lead by Chinese-American Jimmy Woo. The rest of the team is filled out with colorful characters like Marvel Boy/The Uranian, Gorilla-Man, M-11, Namora, Venus and 3-D Man. Retroactively inserted into the Marvel universe, the team’s adventures usually take place in the 1950s. At the time of this reporting, Randall Park, known for his work on Fresh Off The Boat, is in talks to play Jimmy Woo in Marvel’s upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp according to The Tracking Board.

Gene Ha

Jenny Quantum