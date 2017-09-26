5 Awesome New Ways To Love Your Eggs

Published on Clean Plates

By Isadora Baum

Eggs are synonymous with breakfast. There’s nothing wrong with that—but we’d like to take these healthy essentials way beyond the simple scramble.

BAKED IN AN AVOCADO

Trend alert: This dish brings avocado and eggs together. Can’t get much more au courantand Insta-worthy than that.

How To Eat It: Nutritionist Katharina Kaiser of Freeletics shares her go-to recipe: Preheat oven to 400°F. Halve an avocado and remove the pit; place on a baking sheet, flesh sides up. Carefully crack one egg into each avocado half and season with salt and pepper. Place sheet in middle of oven and bake for about 15-20 minutes, or until your desired firmness. There, you’ll find your perfect yolk. Meanwhile, chop onions, tomatoes and capers together into a rough salsa. Add lemon juice and olive oil to taste. Top baked avocado halves with salsa and serve.

Egg Fact: Eating eggs with raw vegetables may help your body absorb more nutrients, research suggests.

TURNED INTO MUFFINS

Love a frittata but need breakfast on the go? We’ve got you covered.

How To Eat It: Kaiser offers this recipe for vegetable-egg “muffins.” Preheat oven to 400°F. Slice 4 crimini mushrooms and halve 3 canned water-packed artichoke hearts. Grease nine cups of a muffin tin with olive oil and arrange mushroom slices, artichokes, and 1 oz. arugula in cups. Whisk 3 large eggs with a pinch of salt, then pour into the cups, filling half-full. Sprinkle with pine nuts. Bake on middle rack for approx. 25 minutes until golden-brown and risen like soufflés. Open oven door, switch off the heat but let the muffins cool in the oven for 5 minutes to avoid collapsing.

If you’re eating this as a snack 2 or 3 is a serving. As a meal, you can have 6. And, when the goal is muscle growth, you can eat all 9 of them as a meal, says Kaiser.

Egg Fact: Stop separating your eggs; the yolk contains a lot of the nutrients.

AS AN OATMEAL TOPPER

Step off, raisins and brown sugar, we’re going to turn your oats into a savory grain bowl.

How To Eat It: “Oatmeal with a fried egg, avocado cut in squares, cooked tomatoes and maybe a few cooked bell peppers, with chives on top, and you are all set with a protein-filled healthy dish,” food blogger Moréa Pollet tells Clean Plates.

Egg Fact: They’re a rich source of choline, which boosts brain health and fetal development (so it’s especially important if you’re expecting).

ON WAFFLES

Not to dis the classic sweet waffles with maple syrup, but here’s a vegetable-packed version with an egg on top that’s nutrient-rich, satisfying and so delicious.

How To Eat It: In her recipe, registered dietician Julie Harrington uses cauliflower rice, cheddar cheese and a few other staples as a base for crunchy waffles—the perfect vehicle for a fried egg. The result is a protein- and fiber-rich breakfast that will keep you going all morning.

Egg Fact: The shell color of an egg is determined by the breed of chicken. The quality of the egg inside is unrelated to its shell color.

WITH SOME CRUNCH

When thinking of scrambled eggs, you might not immediately think “crunchy.” Yet—think again. Eggs can work well with that added texture and be absolutely delicious, says Kaiser. Crunchy and soft at the same time, this recipe makes a quick, healthy and protein-rich meal, good any time of the day.

How To Eat It: Dry-roast 1 tablespoon each pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and flaxseeds on medium heat for approximately 4 minutes until slightly brown, then take them out of pan. Heat up 2 teaspoons olive oil in pan, add a handful of halved cherry tomatoes, and cook cut-side facing down for approx. 4 minutes on medium heat. Crack 2 eggs in the pan, add roasted seeds, and cook for approx. 4 minutes until egg is set. Stir occasionally. Serve egg alongside arugula, and dig in! Serves 1.

Egg Fact: The protein in the egg helps keep you full.

BIO: Isadora Baum is a writer and content marketer, as well as a certified health coach. She’s written for Bustle, Men’s Health, Extra Crispy, Clean Plates, Shape, and Huffington Post.

