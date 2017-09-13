5 Basic Tech Tools to Help Enhance Your Productivity Today

It’s no longer news that the 21st Century business cannot thrive without adopting the latest advances in technology. Adopting and upgrading the operation process with new technologies will help businesses attract and keep existing customers. It’s more about staying on top of daily transactions and effectively creating a workforce that is more efficient, more innovative, and more productive.

In today’s business world, mediocrity is no longer an option. There’s now a greater demand to deliver projects on time and at a greater efficiency. And it’s fast becoming the norm for businesses that will survive in this technology-demanding age.

As the demand for speed and efficiency increases, so do the need for business productivity tools and software. More and more tools are being designed to tackle and overcome challenges of running business in a fast-paced economy whether you’re running company or a restaurant. Oftentimes choosing the right productivity tool can be overwhelming. But here are some tech tools that can help you drive your business to the top and increase your productivity.

1. iTwin SecureBox

Internet theft and hackers looking for their next victims to exploit are becoming quite prevalent. This makes keeping your business data safe of utmost importance to you. iTwinSecureBox provides security for any data you upload to Dropbox so you no longer have to worry about having your data compromised.

It allows for unlimited file sharing, making it possible to share as many files necessary without having to worry about storage limits. iTwin adds extra security as it encrypts all data before performing any transfers. The unique offering of this tool is that the technology is designed in a way that the shared files remain on the host computer.

How this helps boost productivity is that it makes file sharing swift without having any of your information lost or compromised by any unwanted hackers.

2. Restaurant POS System

Restaurant POS system saves time and money. And it helps restaurant managers to efficiently manage their businesses so that they can focus on what’s important – that is, keeping customers satisfied.

Business owners are faced with difficult decisions to make everyday. This nifty tool has powerful reporting capabilities that helps you to take control of your restaurant. With the valuable data provided by the POS, you can effectively make informed decisions about your business.

You can add, edit or remove menu items in real-time with the simple and intuitive interface. Restaurant POS system also helps servers to be more efficient. With this technological tool, servers can send orders to the chef electronically without having to personally deliver it.

POS system is not something only applicable to restaurant business. It works for other industries as well. There are other types of POS, like Retail POS system for retail shops, Salon POS system for salon and more.

3. The J5 Create Wormhole Switch (JUC 100)

The JUC 100 is another ‘’must have’’ tool from j5create that will increase your business productivity. File sharing between multiple computers can be really tiring but extremely necessary as collaboration is key in the workplace.

With the JUC 100, you can share contents across multiple devices with relatively no stress. Simply drag and drop contents from one system to another and at an amazing speed. It is a simple plug and play sharing device. Simply plug the JUC 100 cable into any combinations of Windows computers and you are ready to go.

4. The Conference Web Cam

The conference webcam helps you organize meetings with your remote employees. Businesses can also use conference webcam to hold external meetings with prospects and customers. Participants can collaborate face-to-face with each other. This device lets you set up a conference room to host your meetings in an instant from anywhere in the world.

If your employees are not domicile in the same location, then this technological tool is not just a convenient thing to have but an essential tool to save you time, money and company resources. The same is applicable for anyone that outsource most of their operation.

5. Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct is a business solution accounting software. It is a flexible cloud based financial system that lets you manage your business in a way that suits you now and in the future. It is designed with the understanding of the daily financial pressures and challenges that business leaders face day-in-day-out. Intacct is able to consolidate 100 entities in seconds, making it possible to accomplish a lot in a short time.

With Intacct, you don’t need extra customization and no further IT support is required. It’s easy to use and highly efficient.