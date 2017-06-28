5 Benefits of Using Plants in the Workplace

Let's start with a basic assertion; there are far too many workplaces that are cold, dark and disturbingly sterile.

While employers may well believe that creating such a workplace aids their employees' focus and eliminates distractions, however, this may actually be a counterproductive measure that has a negative impact on their productivity levels.

If you choose to populate your workplace with plants, however, you can introduce colour to the interior of your office space while also embracing a number of other, impressive benefits. These include:

Actively Reduce Status

According to a study conducted in 2010, introducing plants into a working environment actively reduces stress levels among employees. More specifically, stress levels were reduced significantly in locations where plants were commonplace, while other aspects of mental well-being were also improved considerably.

Feelings of anxiety fell by 37% during the same study, for example, while depression declined by a staggering 58%.

Fatigue also declined by 38%, suggesting that plants helped employees to feel energised and more focused in the workplace.

Increase Productivity an Create a Better Working Environment

It is already easy to see how the presence of plants can improve employee productivity, particularly in terms of the efficiency, speed and accuracy of work.

Plants are thought to have a particularly positive impact on computer workers, who saw their own productivity increase by between 10% and 15% when greenery is placed on their desk. This is largely thanks to the fact that plants reduce excess carbon dioxide in the air, improving the quality of air flow and each individuals' level of focus in the process.

Plants also alter the perception of employees, who view their workplace in a more favourable light thanks to the colours, textures and home comforts that they offer.

Reduce Sickness and Absence Levels

Plants can provide a cost-effective solution to absenteeism in the UK.

It is estimated that employee absenteeism costs UK businesses in excess of £29 billion per year, so it makes sense that brands should look to invest in low cost solutions that reduce this.

Plants fit this bill perfectly, with studies confirming that their presence in the office environment reduces absenteeism by up to 50%. It also diminishes reports of minor illnesses by 30%, particularly in businesses that have struggled with an inflated level of absenteeism over time.

This not only maintains and optimises productivity, but it also reduces operational costs and increases profitability.

Improve the Quality of Air in the Office

We have already touched on the fact that plants help to eliminate excess carbon dioxide in the air, which in turn helps to improve your employees' health and quality of life.

In fact, if you introduce a ratio of one plant to every three employees, air quality can be improved significantly within the office. Co2 emissions can be reduced by 50% too, while the prevailing levels of dust, bacteria and mould will also fall by around 20%.

From a business-owner perspective, the correct and strategic deployment of plants in the workplace can negate the need for air conditioning. This can trigger huge savings, without compromising on the level of dry air that is prevalent or reducing humidity.

To optimise these effects, you will need to ensure that you take care of the plants and look after them well. Two Nests offer some excellent advise on watering plants and protecting them, so adhere to this when trying to enhance your workspace.

Enhance Creativity

Plant can help to foster creativity in the workplace.

Finally, we come to one of the most underrated by important benefits of dotting plants throughout the workplace. Studies have proved that plants actively increase creativity levels by up to 15% in some instances, with one theory suggesting that they invoke our inherent instincts relating to food and hunting.

More specifically, they reassure us that is food nearby, at which point we become calmer, more relaxed and capable of indulging our creative urges.