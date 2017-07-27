5 Best Breathtaking Photography Apps for Android

“A photo speaks a thousand words” is a quote most of us are familiar with but for the photo to contain a thousand words many factors comes in play. The level of photography one does with his Smartphone not only depends on the specifications of the camera but also on the person behind it.

May it be selfies or general photography a person’s true potential can be judged by his pictures.

Many filters and additional touch ups can be done to enhance the quality of photographs which significantly improve one's skills and help one create the perfect masterpiece which defies beauty in any and every way.

Not everyone is great behind the lens but worry not we got you covered with our Top 5 best photography Apps that can even turn a noob into a professional photographer.

1. Snapseed

A app which provides huge array of photo-editing tweaks and tools which are multi-dimensional in nature and unlike other photo editing apps which are just tap to apply, one gets huge amount of tools to tune the photo in any and every way providing a very professional feel and features.

Spot Repair, Brush, Lens and zoom controls are the new tools added with many more.

The photo remains front in middle with the tools in side for easy access and usage, the thing which is most appealing about Snapseed is that it applies filters in layers giving user full control over what filter in which amount can be applied with the option of removing each layer to one’s own will.

When you are finished on your masterpiece, you can save it in gallery or replace the original one and an additional Snapseed folder is also created to save up all the original photos in one place.

Snapseed is a gesture based app as all the tools and features are often used with the help of swiping up or down in desired position to tune the photo according to one’s settings. A compare button on the right side helps you distinguish between the original and the edited photo at a glance. The interface is very nice as one can add little to intense features at a swipe.

2. Instagram

A well known social media giant with huge amount of photo editing and social media capabilities which lead to a whole other world that one app in the market or this list provide. The new addition of Snapchat like stories and live streaming capabilities provide a huge plus point to instagram.

Keeping the social media aside it is a very nice editing app with many filters to choose from and then tweaking the general settings of the picture which every editor provides. Famous filter which make you no less than a star in a matter of clicks with few clicks and tweaks it creates a perfect 4:3 aspect ratio image which is social media ready.

The Facebook integration is surely a huge plus point but with the addition of editing videos and especially creating the new boomerangs in the story is surely appreciated and liked, but in terms of photo editing skills and option it still lacks many features but what the hell we are mostly creating these images for social media so heck it, instagram is a perfect social media editing application.

3. VSCO Cam

There are many photo editing software in the market but VSCO still maintains a high user and keeps updating to keep those who use it. A touch to learn simple interface with really great features is a nice alternative to the world renowned instagram which is used by almost used by every social media connected user. The interface is smooth and simple on can also shoot in VSCO or simply add one from the camera roll. A variety of image editing tools are added to enhance the image in multiple ways, the names of filters are quite different but simple from other apps with the option of purchasing additional filters. Sharing feature is also a part of the set up with the addition of Flickr,

One can easily tune the internal aspects such as exposure, contrast, etc. unlike instagram which is just up and down the bar, all the edits are non destructive and can easily be reversed up without any hassles.

A VSCO account can also be created to fully discover the rich VSCO world; the app is still laggy and crashes a lot, with weak social integration. It still has a huge way to go.

4. PicsArt Photo Studio

With over 250 million downloads and counting, PicsArt is a smasher with more than 100 editing tools as well as a huge community to share and learn from, it contains almost all the simple picture tweaking tools with the addition of creating and using custom stickers and with the addition of gifs and even drawing on the picture it is a superb app with huge amount of features.

In addition to clicking the picture in its camera or using a previously saved image, one can also download from various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox etc.

With separate columns and sections everything is quite easy and takes little to no getting used to, slider with specific numbers are used which help in maintaining a uniformity among the pictures and provide a very neat and work friendly experience. Creating collages and using templates is easy with full and precise control over every image creating a masterpiece is just few clicks away.

It has a rich array of tools and filters even more than that a normal user requires, Robust collage feature is also very cool. The only issue that one can find is that you can’t share images to multiple social networks at once.

5. Adobe Photoshop Express

Being the top seller in the photo editing business, with huge capabilities and features Adobe is also available on the playstore to provide a complete portable studio editing experience in one’s pocket on the go. Adobe has a huge variety of apps available which include Adobe Photoshop Mix and Adobe Lightroom which can do simple editing stuff including the option to edit RAW files taken by DSLR. The only downfall to using Adobe software’s is that you have to subscribe an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription in order to use all the features. The filters are very good and produce very high quality images with the power to edit every filter in its own way. The Healing Brush on the app is not as good as that on the desktop version, The Corrections module is where PS Express Mobile reveals it’s Photoshop heritage for correcting and creating the perfect shot.