5 Best Ways to Save Money on a Grand Canyon Vacation

Vacation memories are made at some of the most iconic natural wonders in the U.S. Especially the southwest – land of incredible rock formations, endless miles of road trip opportunities and, of course, the Grand Canyon. To plan to a trip can feel daunting, but there are plenty of ways to make the trip wallet-friendly and exciting for everyone.

Consider a Package Deal

Colorado river

There’s endless fun to be had around the Grand Canyon for visitors of all ages. If you have more than a day to spare at the canyon, it’s well worth experiencing it form various perspectives. Why not indulge the natural wonder from the Colorado River below and high in the air by helicopter?

A day can be wiled away quickly when immersing in the beauty of the Grand Canyon. Book a boat tour down the Colorado River to check out the canyon from the water. There are options for white water rafting and gentler excursions as well, complete with ancient cave carvings and rustic lunches with a view. These types of tours offer natural wonders, a little history lesson and a great meal outdoors, streamlining your visit to use time to the fullest.

Visit During Off-Peak Season

Grand Canyon at winter

Hotels and other accommodation options are more plentiful and usually more wallet-friendly in the winter or fall seasons. Do remember that schools have breaks though during these seasons, so check ahead of time with a local hotel if it’s busy. Otherwise, resorts and hotels will most likely have lower prices if the weather is a little cooler or it’s less busy.

If you can’t make it to the canyon during the seasons where tourists are scarce, consider an early morning experience. Crowds tend to dissipate at those moments and you can get a better view. For instance, enjoy the Mohave Point at sunrise where few tourists gather. Hopi Point and Yaki Point are also good options.

Try Something New

Viewing platform Grand Canyon

It’s a little more Instagram-worthy to be on horseback through the Grand Canyon, but did you know it’s much more authentic to ride a mule? Look to some unique tours to beat crowds and possibly find some cheaper choices. Do note, the vista mule ride which stays up on the rim is booked far in advance but there are a lot of cancellations so you might be able to get a last-minute spot. Rangers also offer guided tours relating to local geology and kid-centered topics. Popular tours are great, but shop around until you find the perfect fit for your Grand Canyon adventure.

Roll Together Destinations

The Grand Canyon is doable from various other hot spots in the area, including Las Vegas and the Hoover Dam. If you plan to visit other places on your trip to the Grand Canyon, it can give various options for flights and accommodations. It can be more affordable to Fly in Vegas, for instance, than possibly an airport closer to the canyon or other destinations in the southwest. Look into the hubs nearby, and if you like to drive, consider a rental from a farther away airport. Or, make it part of your road trip RV stop.

Wait on the Souvenirs

Turquoise souvenir necklace

It’s so tempting to nab as many shiny pieces of jewelry and sweatshirts emblazoned with the canyon on them. But obviously, the closer you are to the best viewpoints, the more expensive these keepsakes will be. Either have patience until some of the smaller roadside stand can be reached, or even consider ordering a few trinkets online to commemorate the experience.