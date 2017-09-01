5 billion $ Olympic Complex in Ashgabat opens this month

The fifth Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games will be held in the city of Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, between 17-27 September. 62 countries will be present, members of Asia's Olympic Committee and, for the first time in history, Oceania's Olympic Committee. Because of its financial background and force displayed, it is considered to be the third big sports event in the world, after the Olympics and the Asian Games. The Olympic Complex is a great turning point for the country of Turkmenistan, showing a serious and well-structured plan, which started in 2013 and will achieve its goal in less than 2 weeks. Sports have become a key subject for the country’s politic agenda, seeing the huge opportunity of making the Games a world attraction.

Moreover, the Olympic Complex is entitled to become the main venue for World Championships in various sports and even hosting the Summer Olympics. The Complex boasts of over 30 structures, which also includes 15 competition venues, an Athletes' Village and a Paralympic Rehabilitation Medical Center.

Several national higher educational institutions are located right next to the Olympic village. The Turkmen State Institute of Economics and Management, Institute of Culture, the State Border Service Academy of Turkmenistan and the National Institute of Sports and Tourism all have their campuses nearby. These universities will make use of the brand-new sports facilities, built for the Games, in the future.

A total of 21 sports will be represented: five Olympic sports (cycling, equestrian, taekwondo, weightlifting and wrestling), five Olympic sports contested only in non-Olympic formats (basketball, athletics, football, swimming and tennis) and eleven non-Olympic sports (bowling, chess, cue sports, dance sport, ju-jitsu, kickboxing, kurash, muaythai, sambo, belt wrestling and traditional wrestling)