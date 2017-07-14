5 Bizarre Colored Rivers and Lakes around the World

Colors entice us, fascinate us and enchant us. Colors help us to wear what we want to wear, and they are used in food to create a tempting dish. Mother Nature has made our lives bright my making everything around us bright. Unique ways of nature displaying its colors are in lakes. We get to see all kinds of shades in lakes starting from bubblegum pink to bright green to dark red and powder blue throughout the world. Most of them are dangerous for the visitors to take a dive in yet they never stop them from taking photos and videos of this Nature’s Miracle.

Let’s discover five visually appealing rivers and lakes of the world.

1. Lake Hiller

Located in Australia is a saline water body in the middle of an island is shockingly bright bubble gum pink. Many researchers have been made on the color of the lake, and it has been deduced that the pink color comes from bacteria living in a salt crust. Unlike other lakes in the world, Lake Hiller stays pink throughout the year. It stays pink even when it is bottled. Visitors are not allowed to go near the lake, so it can only be seen on an airplane.

2. Moraine Lake

Situated in the hilly areas of Canada, the Lake Moraine is one of the most incredible lakes of the world. The water of the glaciers brimming from rock particles made the water color transformed into powder blue. The hue of the lake is at its brightest between June to October. Visitors love to hike around the mountains of the lake and take artistic pictures of this lake.

3. Emerald Lake

The most astounding colored lake is situated in New Zealand’s ancient national park of Tongariro. The lake gets its color from the shimmering green minerals around the water body. There is a steam of heavy sulfur around the lake that makes no one get too close to it. There are three craters of water around the volcanic mountain range which is another reason not to get too close to the lake.

4. Okama Lake

Have you ever seen a lake change its color? Well, there is one lake in Japan at Mt. Zao which is also known as the five color pond. It formed after a volcanic eruption in 1720. The color of the lake keeps changing depending on the weather. It is a most popular spot for the tourists in this region. The original color of the lake is stunning teal which has turned into bright green, dark blue, light blue and also gray. You can only visit this lake in an airplane as there are active fumaroles all around it.

5. Yellow River

A spectacular river situated in China; it carries silt around 2 billion tons every year which gave it this color. It is wonderful to watch from far off as it looks really murky and muddy from up-close.

The river in Daldykan Russia also turned red in color, yet the locals presumed that the color has turned into blood red and blaming on the nearby plant of Norilsk Nickel. The authorities of Norilsk are investigating into this issue and have acknowledged this incident. The company is already been working towards better environment around this region.