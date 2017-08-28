5 Cheaper Hotels Near Disney World That Are Still Totally Nice

Vacation goals: To get your family on a plane to see Mickey Mouse in Orlando stat. But between the flights and the park passes and the VIP view to see the fireworks by Cinderella’s castle, you’d love to find at least one area where you can save. Cue five hotels with amazing deals that are only a hop, skip and jump away from the park.

THE HILTON ORLANDO BUENA VISTA PALACE

Complimentary transportation to and from all the Disney theme parks is included when you book a stay this resort, located just two miles from Epcot. If you book in advance (ideally at least six months out), rooms with two queen-size beds — and a view of Disney Springs — hover around $200, a far cry from the cost to stay right on the Monorail. Just be sure you save time to chill in the on-site float lagoon.

THE HYATT REGENCY GRAND CYPRESS

Only a mile down the street from Walt Disney World, this resort has it all: a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, lake and pool access, not to mention cascading waterfalls. Depending on the view you request, room rates six months out hover at around $250 to $275 a night. Still a steal, considering you’re right down the road from Mickey and co.

ORLANDO WORLD CENTER MARRIOTT

Go for the park access; stay for the 200-foot waterslides, part of the hotel’s epic pool setup on site. Still, once you activate your Park Hopper passes, you’re a stone’s throw from the Magic Kingdom. And room rates here will run you about $225 a night, as long as you can be flexible with dates. (PSA: Never, ever — if you can avoid it — go to Disney World during a school vacation week. Trust us.)

WYNDHAM GRAND ORLANDO RESORT BONNET CREEK

An official Walt Disney World “good neighbor” hotel means you’ll find competitive rates if you’re visit to Orlando includes bopping around the theme parks. For example, book six months out and you’re looking at rates as low as $170 a night. (Did we mention it comes with a unique lakeside setting and park views?)

GAYLORD PALMS RESORT AND CONVENTION CENTER

OK, so this hotel is about a ten-minute drive from the park. But you can score some pretty sweet savings — room rates hover around $260 a night — if you’re OK with a bit of time in the car. There’s even a complimentary shuttle to the theme parks every day. (Besides, all the more time to map out your park plans for the day.)