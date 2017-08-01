All product owners and managers want to see their offering slam dunk, but in the process of getting to market, it is easy to miss some key factors that make or break a launch success.

“There are several really fatal flaws that people make,” says Joan Schneider of Schneider Associates, a PR and marketing communications firm in an interview on the Harvard Business Review Podcast. “They do research and testing but they fall in love with the product and think, ‘Eh, we don’t really need to change it, and then they launch and consumers don’t buy it.”

Companies traditionally identify a few phases before their “big splash”, but is the “big splash” the most effective strategy in a mercurial market? Here are some factors that come into play in today’s fast-paced, multi-dimensional marketplace, according to the experts.

1. Effective Market Strategy. Only 32% of B2B marketers reported having a well-documented strategy before going to market, despite the overwhelming evidence that getting it on paper is a key feature of success. What we’re are talking about here is collaborative involvement from the product owners, product marketing and sales teams throughout the process. Gone are the industrial days when assembly line philosophy dominated. Everyone evaluates, communicates, and modifies as necessary from concept to launch.

2. Beta Customers. The product has nowhere to go and nothing to do if the end user has no need for it, or is not educated about it. The ultimate win is with the customer and so early engagement is essential.Testing and beginning that ongoing dialog with consumers is a great way to establish what is working and correct what isn’t.

3. The Multi-phase Roll Out. Rather than one big push, tech companies, for example, find that they see much more traction with a multi-phase launch that anticipates feedback and necessary modifications to the campaign. This enables businesses to minimize their exposure and make crucial adjustments inservice to the offering’s long-term performance.

4. Integrated Marketing Collateral. PR and other deliverables like white papers, infographics, videos and demos should be coordinated with these stages to keep the messaging on point and keep the customer engaged.

5. A Well-Versed Sales Team. If the customer-facing players participate in the evolution of the product, they are only better equipped to extol its virtues. New communication tools ensure effective sales enablement, setting the team up for confident and authentic exchange with the user at the optimal time in the buying cycle.

6. Flexible, Reproducible Results. It cannot be overstated how important tracking and feedback are, not just to one solution, but also to the business as a whole. This means gathering the analytics, taking a hard look at all the moving parts and establishing a metric for future launches that incorporate all the moving parts. Companies that scrutinize their successes and continue to explore worst-case scenarios improve their go-to-market track record.