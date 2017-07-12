5 Cross Cultural Tips for Business Travelers in Poland

As the 5th largest European Union economy, one of the top five European FDI destinations, and the industrial powerhouse of Central Europe, Poland is attracting the attention of businesses and investors worldwide. With Poland’s surging private sector and trade now comprising 96 percent of its GDP, it’s more important than ever for international business professionals to master concepts of Polish business culture. For those planning to collaborate in Krakow or work out deals in Warsaw, these five international protocol tips to help you navigate the nuances of Polish business.