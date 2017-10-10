5 Easy Ways to Build Your Brand

Branding, Branding, Branding. EVERYONE is talking about Branding. You hear the word so much that it is literally starting to wake you up out of your sleep. It sounds scary; and it sounds intimidating. But building your Brand doesn't have to be scary at all. There are simple things that you can do right now to go ahead and start building a brand you love.

1- DEFINE YOUR BRAND

Believe it or not, this is the step that is most often overlooked. A lot of people make the mistake of just throwing everything to the wall and seeing what sticks. But that approach will only leave you exhausted and confused. You have to be strategic about how you want your business or brand to be perceived. A great way to do this is to begin by looking at the way people currently perceive you. Once you're able to establish how people perceive you, ask yourself if you're satisfied with this image. If not, figure out what steps need to be taken to correct this perception and present yourself in a way that best represents your brand.

2- STUDY THE GREATS

There are some brands that just "get it". They put out content that appeals directly to their audience, and makes a lasting impression. These are the ones who have figured out their secret sauce. While your specific industry may be different than theirs, it's still a great idea to look a closer look at how they've established themselves, and figure out how you can apply those success strategies to your business.

3- FIND YOUR “PEOPLE

Those success stories that you looked at earlier didn't just emerge out of thin air. The success of a business or a brand is quantified by their target market. It's the difference between being popular or profitable. Your loyal tribe of customers is the blood that runs through your company's veins. Without them, you have no business. So how do you find them? Careful inspection, patience, and a keen eye for detail. The smallest of details can make or break your ability to find those loyal customers. You have to make sure that you are sending a message that they feel was created specifically for them. Once you figure out who those people are, take note of the whens, wheres, and whys of how you found them, and make that a necessary part of your business game plan.

4- INTERACT WITH THEM

Everyone wants to feel appreciated. And having a product or service that people like isn't always enough to keep them around. You have to interact with them and let them know that you see them and you want to keep their business. It's essential to keep a running dialogue within your relationship. Whether your business is a brick and mortar location or an online business, there are tons of ways that you can engage and evaluate the effectiveness of your relationship with your consumers.

5- OWN IT!

Be who you say you are! You can't claim to be a holistic, spiritual leader and smoke cigarettes, engage in gossip, and pump your body full of toxins. People do business with those that they know, like, and TRUST. Without that trust factor, they are on to your competitor. An inconsistent branding message makes people feel like they are being sold to; or like they are falling for something that isn't real. Put forth an image that is consistent with whatever it is that you've been advocating. It puts the consumer in your shoes and humanizes your brand. The end result is a tribe that believes in your product or service.