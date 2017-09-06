5 Easy Ways to Earn Money Online

It’s no news that earning some extra cash on the side is the way to go, but one can only work few physical jobs per time and despite the popularity of the internet, a lot of people still don’t know how to use this technology to earn extra money asides from using it as an entertaining and informative resource.

Yes, you can make money using the internet! Making money is really about offering value in exchange for physical cash and as long as you’re ready to give value, earning extra bucks is an achievable milestone. The thing with internet jobs is taking it as serious as you would your physical job and understanding that the platform can be utilized for success. For instance, on networthbio we’ve seen some individuals such as Ray William Robson, a Vlogger, who has increased his net worth through the power of the internet. There are indeed various legal ways that anyone can earn a living from the online world.

Below are five guaranteed ways you can make more money:

1. Join Professional Platforms

Before joining any professional platform on the internet, you would need to find out what services you would like to render. What are you good at doing? Or what would you like to do? This would inform the kind of platform to research and which one you’ll join eventually. Upwork is a popular platform where you can offer just about any professional service in the world and they have quite a large database.

You can gradually build your expertise on these platforms and even though there are rules and regulations to follow, it provides you with access to prospective buyers of your service(s). Find others with a good track record on these platforms, read their reviews and follow them if you can, so you can learn from them and use their profile to build yours.

2. Create/Grow A Blog

After finding your forte, you need to offer value and a good way to do this is through owning a blog and sharing your services on it. As with all things, starting a blog with an actual audience can be difficult but if you’re consistent and you continue to add value, your readership will grow with time.

As your audience grows, you achieve a significant following and you start to gain traction online and there’s a steady progress. Blogs can generate thousands of dollars through advertising, marketing and product placements, so growing a blog is definitely a great way to earn money online.

3. Retail Trade

You can sell new items or used items on a couple of e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Ebay. It’s like having a store, except it’s on the internet and not physical. All you have to do is create a profile, take amazing pictures that make your product stand out and shows the quality, and get a PayPal account.

However, when selling online, honesty is very important as reviews are taken seriously and negative reviews about your store could translate into bad business for you. Make sure you state the product as it is, if it is a used item let your prospective buyers know, state the actual size of the product and also try as much as possible to add trade incentives.

4. Start a Vlog on Youtube

If you have interesting content, you can broadcast it in a video format by putting it on Youtube, the world’s no 1 video platform. As your subscribers keep increasing, Youtube advertising earns you money as long as your delivery of content/value is consistent and engages your audience. Vlogging on Youtube can earn you as much as $5 million in networth just like Ray William Johnson.

Building your audience base might pose as a bit of challenge initially, but over time it would grow if you put the right mechanics in place.

5. Writing

If you have a tendency for writing and you can write really well, you can consider writing articles or an ebook. Freelance writing is quite popular, just sign up on a couple of platforms to get writing jobs and gradually build your profile until your clientele increases and you get steady referrals.