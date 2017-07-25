5 Emerging Technologies Marketers Need To Take Advantage Of

Are you a marketing professional? Are you relying on old school strategies, or have you turned your attention to emerging technologies?

You don’t have to completely abandon what you have done in the past (especially if it’s generating results), but you always need to keep one eye on the future.

There are many emerging technologies that could change the way you market your business in the future.

By becoming familiar with these strategies today, you’ll be in position to take full advantage down the road (and often before the competition).

If you’re wondering where to start, here are five emerging technologies that deserve your attention:

1. Artificial Intelligence

When venture capital firms invest a lot of money in a particular industry it’s a good indication of things to come.

Venture capital investments in artificial intelligence startups reached $300 million in 2014, with more of the same expected in the future.

Artificial intelligence is going to change the world, and marketers should take notice.

2. Advanced Security Technology

Did you know that the damage caused by cyber crimes is expected to reach $6 trillion annually by 2021?

You may not think this is your domain as a marketer, but there are many ways your strategy ties into the security of your organization. Keep this in mind in the future, as a cybercrime could cost your company a copious amount of time and money.

3. Marketing Automation Solutions

This doesn’t mean you have to hand over your job to a computer. It simply means you can use marketing automation solutions to perform at a higher level, thus generating top of the line results.

At this time, approximately 50 percent of companies are using some form of marketing automation. This number is likely to grow in the years to come, so you don’t want to stand still.

Now’s the time to learn more about marketing automation, including where your company fits in.

4. Predictive Analytics Software

Regardless of your company size, industry, or goals, there’s a good chance you can use predictive analytics to improve performance and boost your marketing power.

Here’s an interesting statistic shared by TeleTech:

“The growth in machine learning is accelerating. The market is predicted to reach $15.3 billion by 2019, with an average annual growth rate of 19.7 percent.”

Is there any way for you to use predictive analytics software to better market your company?

5. Big Data

At this point, it’s hard to say if “big data” can still be considered an emerging technology. It’s something that many companies are already using, often as a means of providing their marketing team with the data they need to succeed.

Although 87 percent of marketers consider data to be their companies’ most underutilized asset, this is set to change in the future. There are entirely too many ways to use big data in order for this to continue.

IT professionals aren’t the only ones who should focus on staying current with emerging technologies.

Marketing professionals can use many of these technologies to their advantage, all of which can help them perform at a higher level.